La Liga 18-19: Villarreal 4-4 Barcelona; 5 players who were brilliant for Barcelona in their comeback

Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Villarreal held Barcelona to a 4-4 draw in the La Liga in what was a thriller of a match. For Villarreal, the goals were scored by Samuel Chukwueze, Karl Toko Ekambi, Vicente Iborra and Carlos Bacca. For Barcelona, the goals were scored by Phillippe Coutinho, Malcom, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

The first half saw Barcelona dominating with the ball and creating chances. Coutinho gave the Blaugrana an early lead after he tapped in Malcom's cross. Minutes later, Malcom scored with a header to take a 2-0 lead against Villarreal.

Villareal came back into the match after Chukwueze tapped in his rebounded shot. Both teams had opportunities in the first half, but Barcelona would have been disappointed to let Villarreal back into the game.

The second half started with a bang as Ekambi equalized for the home side, and 10 minutes later, Iborra put Villarreal 3-2 in front to complete the comeback.

It seemed like Carlos Bacca's goal 10 minutes from time had sealed the victory for the home side, but Messi and Suarez had other ideas as they scored two brilliant goals to snatch a draw from the jaws of defeat.

This win meant that Barcelona sit eight points clear at the top of La Liga, while Villarreal still still find themselves in midst of the relegation battle. This match was a story of two comebacks and in this slideshow we discuss the five players who were brilliant for Barcelona on the day.

#5 Arturo Vidal

During the early parts of this season, Arturo Vidal wasn't featuring much for Barcelona, but for the last couple of months, the Chilean has been immense for the Blaugrana in the middle of the park, and he has excellent against Villarreal as well.

He provided a brilliant cross for Barcelona's second goal which was headed in by Malcom. He was the best midfielder for Barcelona on the pitch and his hard work off the ball was a highlight of this match. Vidal has upped his game recently and that is a good sign for the Camp Nou faithfuls.

