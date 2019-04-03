×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

La Liga 18-19: Villarreal 4-4 Barcelona; 5 players who were brilliant for Barcelona in their comeback

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.60K   //    03 Apr 2019, 07:05 IST

Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Villarreal held Barcelona to a 4-4 draw in the La Liga in what was a thriller of a match. For Villarreal, the goals were scored by Samuel Chukwueze, Karl Toko Ekambi, Vicente Iborra and Carlos Bacca. For Barcelona, the goals were scored by Phillippe Coutinho, Malcom, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

The first half saw Barcelona dominating with the ball and creating chances. Coutinho gave the Blaugrana an early lead after he tapped in Malcom's cross. Minutes later, Malcom scored with a header to take a 2-0 lead against Villarreal.

Villareal came back into the match after Chukwueze tapped in his rebounded shot. Both teams had opportunities in the first half, but Barcelona would have been disappointed to let Villarreal back into the game.

The second half started with a bang as Ekambi equalized for the home side, and 10 minutes later, Iborra put Villarreal 3-2 in front to complete the comeback.

It seemed like Carlos Bacca's goal 10 minutes from time had sealed the victory for the home side, but Messi and Suarez had other ideas as they scored two brilliant goals to snatch a draw from the jaws of defeat.

This win meant that Barcelona sit eight points clear at the top of La Liga, while Villarreal still still find themselves in midst of the relegation battle. This match was a story of two comebacks and in this slideshow we discuss the five players who were brilliant for Barcelona on the day.

#5 Arturo Vidal


Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

During the early parts of this season, Arturo Vidal wasn't featuring much for Barcelona, but for the last couple of months, the Chilean has been immense for the Blaugrana in the middle of the park, and he has excellent against Villarreal as well.

He provided a brilliant cross for Barcelona's second goal which was headed in by Malcom. He was the best midfielder for Barcelona on the pitch and his hard work off the ball was a highlight of this match. Vidal has upped his game recently and that is a good sign for the Camp Nou faithfuls.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Villarreal Club de Futbol Football Luis Suarez Lionel Messi Ernesto Valverde La Liga Teams
Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that.- Bill Shankly
Villarreal vs Barcelona Predicted Lineups - La Liga 2018-19 predicted lineups | Villarreal, Barcelona injury news and more
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018/19, Villareal 2-2 Barcelona - 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
5 of the most emotional moments in football
RELATED STORY
Top 5 highest paid players in La Liga
RELATED STORY
Misery continues for Real Madrid as they are yet to fill the gap left by Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: Young Nigerian Star Samuel Chukwueze keeping Villarreal spirits high
RELATED STORY
10 weird club nicknames you might not know
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19, Barcelona 2-0 Espanyol: 3 reasons why Barcelona won the game
RELATED STORY
5 best Neymar performances for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
La Liga: Ranking Every Dutchman To Play For Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 30
FT ATL GIR
2 - 0
 Atlético Madrid vs Girona
FT ESP GET
1 - 1
 Espanyol vs Getafe
FT VIL BAR
4 - 4
 Villarreal vs Barcelona
Today ATH LEV 11:00 PM Athletic Club vs Levante
Tomorrow EIB RAY 12:00 AM Eibar vs Rayo Vallecano
Tomorrow HUE CEL 12:00 AM Huesca vs Celta Vigo
Tomorrow VAL REA 01:00 AM Valencia vs Real Madrid
Tomorrow SEV DEP 11:00 PM Sevilla vs Deportivo Alavés
05 Apr LEG REA 12:00 AM Leganés vs Real Valladolid
05 Apr REA REA 01:00 AM Real Sociedad vs Real Betis
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us