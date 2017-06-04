La Liga 2016/17: 5 alternative signings Real Madrid could make instead of David de Gea

With David de Gea costing a fortune, here are five alternative signings Real Madrid could make instead.

04 Jun 2017

David de Gea has been linked with Real, but his £80m price tag could put them off

Manchester United’s goalkeeper David de Gea has long been coveted by Real Madrid, and for good reason. Not only is he now recognised as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but he’s also beginning to establish himself as Spain’s undisputed #1 – the heir to Real’s former great goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

The only problem? The word currently is that United have already turned down a £40m bid for de Gea and have supposedly slapped a price tag of £80m on the keeper – a price which would shatter the world record transfer fee for a goalie.

And United seemingly have the upper hand – de Gea is under a long term contract and if Jose Mourinho doesn’t want to sell him, he probably doesn’t need to. The question then becomes, would the price really be worth it? Or are there alternative signings out there that Real could make? I’d say yes, and here are five of them.

#1 Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris – de Gea’s equal, at a lower price?

If it’s a goalkeeper that Real are truly after then they could do worse than turn their attentions to Tottenham’s #1, Hugo Lloris of France.

One of the most consistent goalkeepers in the Premier League since his arrival in 2012-13, Lloris was fantastic throughout 2016-17, keeping 15 clean sheets in the league, and he was also a key part of Tottenham possessing the league’s meanest defence – the side only let in 26 goals all season. In fact, he was the only keeper in the league to keep more clean sheets than de Gea himself.

While he’s a little older than de Gea at 30, he’s still relatively young for a goalkeeper – compare him to Gianluigi Buffon for instance who’s still playing at the highest level while pushing 40 – and could probably play for almost another decade yet.

The key point is that Real probably wouldn’t have to part with anywhere near as much money to get him – Mauricio Pochettino would clearly hate to lose his #1, but Tottenham’s finances aren’t as strong as United’s, they don’t pay anywhere near the wages, and they also have a new stadium to pay off.

Going French rather than Spanish could be a smart move for Real.