La Liga 2016/17: Altetico Madrid 1-2 Barcelona - 5 talking points

Barcelona continue to put pressure on Real Madrid with their 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid.

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Top 5 / Top 10 27 Feb 2017, 01:10 IST

Messi-Neymar-Suarez celebrate the win

Barcelona had Lionel Messi to thank – once again – as they recorded a 2-1 narrow victory over Atletico Madrid at the Vicente Calderon. The win helped the Blaugrana leapfrog Real Madrid into top spot for the time being with Los Blancos playing later in the night – Zinedine Zidane’s side have a game in hand too.

Rafinha opened the scoring for the visitors in the 64th minute but Atleti captain Diego Godin equalised only 6 minutes later. It was that man - Messi - who bailed his team and manager, Luis Enrique, out once again as he scored the winner in the 86th minute bundling home from close range from a free-kick that he only took at the halfway line.

Here are the talking points from the game:

#1 Mathieu injury adds to Barcelona’s woes

Long spell on the sidelines

Barcelona have been struggling this season and whether that is down to their fragile defence or Luis Enrique’s lack of tactical nous is a debate for another day. However, with full-back Aleix Vidal already sidelined for a lengthy period, the news that Jeremy Mathieu has suffered sprained ankle ligaments further adds to the the woes of the Blaugrana.

In a few weeks time, they will be facing Paris Saint-Germain at Camp Nou in what is surely a do or die game for Lionel Messi and co. as they will look to overturn a 4-0 deficit from the first leg – a task never been accomplished in the Champions League. They could have done with Mathieu in the side to help with the fixture congestion if not something more significant.

Barcelona are also without the services of Javier Mascherano and Arda Turan – who are nursing various injuries.