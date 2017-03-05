La Liga 2016/17: Barcelona 5 - 0 Celta Vigo - 5 Talking Points

Lionel Messi inspired Barcelona to a thumping 5-0 win over Celta Vigo as Luis Enrique's side restored their position at the top of La Liga.

05 Mar 2017

Messi was on a different level to everyone else on the pitch

Barcelona look to be back in form ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League fixture against PSG. After their 6-1 rout of Sporting Gijon mid-week, Luis Enrique’s side have recorded a thumping 5-0 win over Celta Vigo courtesy of some Lionel Messi magic.

The Barcelona stalwart scored two and assisted a further two as the Celta players were left unfounded in front on Messi’s brilliance. Messi opened the scoring for the Catalan giants curling one past Alvarez after a breath-taking run, before setting up Neymar for the second goal – which the Brazilian scored with the deftest of chips.

Rakitic then made it 3-0 before Messi provided a pin-point cross for Samuel Umtiti to score his first Barcelona goal. Messi hit the sucker punch with another moment of individual genius as he cut in from right before beating the keeper to send Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Here are the major talking points from the game:

#1 It is not Zinedine Zidane or Real Madrid’s fault if Lionel Messi wins Barcelona the league

There is not much that anyone on the football pitch can do to stop Lionel Messi when the Argentine is in red-hot form. Messi was at his sensational best against Celta Vigo and in that nick, it is hard for even one of the best clubs in Europe to keep the 5-time Ballon d’Or winner at bay.

Messi has been equal to the task whenever his team has needed him so far – as long as the league is concerned at least. He has bailed his team out – whether it be with a late winner, a crucial penalty or just a simple assist – on more occasions that you can remember.

Honestly, Messi has been so dominant for Barca this season that you begin to question how a team with a plethora of world-class talent is so dependent on one man.

While Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo have struggled to get the results going lately, Messi has single-handedly won his side the 3-points – helping Luis Enrique’s side keep the pressure on Los Blancos. Zidane’s men can only try to win the games that they have but an occasional slip-up is expected and in normal conditions is accepted.

However, there is nothing normal with Lionel Messi it is and as such, it won’t be any shame if the Santiago Bernabeu outfit fall just short when the season comes to an end. After all, there is nothing wrong in ceding defeat to something so spectacular.