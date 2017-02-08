La Liga 2016/17: Barcelona star blames referee for sending off

by gaurav.krishnan News 08 Feb 2017, 19:33 IST

What’s the story?

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has taken a dig at the referee Jesus Gil Manzano after his sending off in last night’s Copa Del Rey semi-final against Atletico Madrid. He criticized the referee for his decision saying he was angry because his challenge for the second yellow wasn’t even a foul.

Spanish paper Marca quoted him saying this to Gol-TV, “I laughed at my sending off, which you could see coming. Whatever [the referee] wanted to happen has happened.“ he suggested.



“I am angry. The second yellow card wasn't even a foul. As usual, the referee didn't give me any explanation." he concluded.

In case you didn’t know

Suarez was sent off in Barcelona’s clash against Atletico Madrid in the Copa Del Rey semi-final second leg at the Camp Nou. It left his side down to nine men after Sergi Roberto was also sent off earlier. Yannick Carrasco was also sent off for Atletico Madrid so it was ten players against nine in the closing stages of the game.

The game ended 1-1 with Barcelona going through 3-2 on aggregate. This was Suarez’s first red-card for Barcelona and the striker was clearly not happy. While cameras showed him throwing his shin-pads furiously at the bench after the referee’s decision.

The heart of the matter

Luis Suarez has suggested that the referee Jesus Gil Manzano wanted to send him off in the Copa Del Rey semi-final. He was angry with the decision and reacted with strong words and actions following what he felt was injustice.

Suarez claimed that his challenge that got him a second yellow card was not a foul and commentators and replays seemed to concur with Suarez’s assessment.

What next?

Suarez will be suspended for the final of the Copa Del Rey after picking up a one-match ban following his red card last night. Barcelona are waiting for the result between Celta Vigo and Deportivo Alaves to determine who they will face in the final.

Sportskeeda’s take

Although Suarez has a questionable history of on-pitch antics like his now famous ‘biting’ incidents, he has toned it down considerably since moving to Barcelona. He was quite unlucky to be sent off against Atletico for a challenge that did not warrant a second yellow card.

However, his reaction and words after the game were a bit over the top and the Uruguayan striker must learn to control his anger and be professional even if decisions go against him on the pitch.