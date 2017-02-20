La Liga 2016/17: FC Barcelona 2-1 Leganes, Player Ratings

A Lionel Messi brace helped Barcelona survive a scare against Leganes

FC Barcelona had to work hard for all three points against Leganes in their 2-1 win last night. Lionel Messi opened the scoring after just four minutes as a goal fest was predicted in the first half. The visitors, against all odds, equalised through Unai Lopez but a 90th minute Lionel Messi penalty salvaged a win at Nou Camp for the Catalans.

This victory takes them to just one point of league leaders, Real Madrid but the Zinedine Zidane-managed club have two games in hand over their arch rivals. Let's take a look at the player ratings from the La Liga encounter between FC Barcelona and Leganes:

FC Barcelona

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen: 5.5/10

The German would be disappointed to concede a goal through his legs as a better effort was expected from him for Lopez's goal. He also hesitated to come off his line once which would have been curtains for the hosts if that chance had crept in.

Sergi Roberto: 5/10

Another disastrous game for the makeshift fullback as he struggled when in possession. The goal was conceded by Barcelona from his flank as he appealed for a foul in the build-up to the goal which was not there. A replacement for Aleix Vidal is needed soon.

Samuel Umtiti: 5.5/10

The Frenchman was up against Miguel Guerrero and did a decent job of denying him any space to carve out a chance when he was marking the striker. Umtiti's presence at the back has been positive for Luis Enrique in this torrid time for the manager.

Jeremy Mathieu: 6/10

Mathieu was the best defender for the Catalans on the night as he made clearances, tackles, and interceptions to sort out the mess in Barcelona's back line. It was his sixth consecutive league start since an injury to Javier Mascherano.

Lucas Digne: 5/10

Digne was hesitant on the ball as he lost possession on a number of occasions. He was rightly withdrawn to make way for Jordi Alba.

Andre Gomes: 4.5/10

Another frustrating game for the summer signing as he just cannot justify the manager's decision to start him. Inconsistency has been associated with Andre Gomes since his move to Barcelona and the crowd gave him a not-so-nice reception when he was substituted.

Ivan Rakitic: 5.5/10

The Croatian put in a great shift but lacked the end product to match it. His vision could not be replicated by his actions as he failed to put in crosses and shoot at the right moment.

Rafinha: 6.5/10

He was Barcelona's best midfielder as he pressed from the minute go and played with purpose. He was unlucky not to score a goal in the second half as his wonderful solo run could not yield a much-needed goal.

Lionel Messi: 8.5/10

After a disastrous performance against PSG, Messi was back in the goals as his brace yesterday took his league tally to 19 goals for the current season. He was calm from the spot kick which resulted in all three points for the hosts and the penalty took Messi to the top scorer’s spot in La Liga.

Neymar: 8/10

The Brazilian was on song as his run won the Catalans a late penalty

His run won Barcelona a last minute penalty. He terrified the Leganes backline with his dangerous runs but lacked composure in the final third to test the goalkeeper.

Luis Suarez: 5.5/10

Suarez did not look like scoring for the entire game. He created many opportunities for Messi but failed to create one for himself.

Substitutions

Dennis Suarez: 5/10

The former Villarreal man did not do anything worth mentioning in his short cameo last night.

Jordi Alba: 6.5/10

He replaced the struggling Digne which allowed Neymar to have more freedom on the left wing.

Andres Iniesta: 5/10

Iniesta, like the other substitutes, was on the field for less than 10 minutes and could not do much to change the course of the game.

Leganes

Unai Lopes scored for Leganes at Nou Camp

Iago Herrerin: 5.5/10

The custodian's positioning was questionable at times but did a decent enough job to keep his side in the hunt for all three points.

Tito: 6/10

The fullback was a threat offensively for Barcelona as he crossed well and also did brilliantly while tracking back.

Martin Mantovani: 4.5/10

He struggled throughout the game and conceded the penalty with an unnecessary clumsy tackle on Neymar.

Dimitris Siovas: 5.5/10

Siovas held his ground well and denied Luis Suarez to have any real impact on the game.

Diego Rico: 5/10

Rico did well to torment Lucas Digne but was guilty of getting beaten easily by Neymar on a number of occasions.

Alberto: 6.5/10

He was tidy on the ball and dictated the tempo when Leganes had possession for a longer time than usual. His shielding of the back line was crucial in his side's inspired display at Camp Nou.

Erik Moran: 6/10

Moran man-marked Messi brilliantly which pushed the Argentine to drop deeper to have an influence on the game.

Nabil El Zhar: 6/10

El Zhar was a menace to Barcelona's defenders at times and was unlucky not to score late in the game with a bullet of a shot that went just wide.

Appelt Pires: 5.5/10

He was neat on the ball and showed creativity at times. Pires made some good runs from midfield in the second half.

Alexander Szymanowski: 4.5/10

He could not put his stamp on the game and was forced to defend for longer durations of the match.

Miguel Guerrero: 5.5/10

Guerrero was a mighty physical presence in the box and held the ball well, causing problems to Samuel Umtiti. But he could not get a chance to cause real damage to the Catalans.

Substitutions

Unai Lopez: 8/10

Lopez scored with his first touch after coming on and his introduction completely changed the dynamics of the game.

Darwin Machis: 7/10

Machis produced an assist with his first touch as Leganes' substitutions were spot on.

Pablo Insua: 5/10

Insua was brought on very late in the game to have any sort of impact on the proceedings.