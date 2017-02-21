La Liga 2016/17: Gareth Bale won't leave Real Madrid, says Ryan Giggs

Gareth Bale returned from injury with a goal against Espanyol

What’s the story?

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has said that his Gareth Bale is never going to leave Real Madrid, stressing that he can’t see the Welsh captain leaving Los Blancos for any Premier League action anytime soon. The 27-year-old forward was linked with Giggs’s former club even before he left for Real Madrid in a then world record fee from Tottenham in 2013.

Both Sir Alex Ferguson and David Moyes tried to sign the Welsh wizard while he was still playing at White Hart Lane, with Sir Alex even sending scouts to watch the winger when he was at Southampton. Bale does have more than five years on his contract, where he has been a hit winning two Champions League titles and one Copa Del Rey.

“He looks happy at Real Madrid. I don't think he's going anywhere at the moment. From a fan's point of view, it would be great to see him back in the Premier League. The United fans would love to see him at Old Trafford,” said the former Manchester United assistant coach.

Giggs further added, “You talk about the big clubs and United is up there, but while he's happy there [at Madrid], I can't see him leaving.”

In case you didn’t know...

The 27-year-old forward has been out with an ankle injury for the last three months but made his return with a goal, a mere twelve minutes after coming on. His return will be a major boost for the national team, ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Ireland towards the end of March

His form, however, has been impeccable this season, having made 17 appearances in all competitions this season and been involved in a goal in all but five matches.

The heart of the story

Ryan Giggs who played with the young Gareth Bale back in 2009, said it would be wonderful to watch Bale play in the Premier League again. But given his status in the current Real Madrid side, the former Welsh international believes that his compatriot may never return to England again.

Giggs further talked about Bale’s ability to produce his best, especially when the pressure is on him and that showed after his three-month injury layoff.

Espanyol never saw him coming and failed to cope with Bale’s explosive running and his ability to switch wings throughout the match. This was something that he did very well even during his time at Tottenham. His pace has become something of a relief for Ronaldo, who has had age slowly take away the speed the Portuguese once had.

What’s next?

With Real Madrid playing both Valencia and Villarreal, the timing could not have been better – as Bale’s projected return was originally supposed to be the Champions League second leg. As for Manchester United, their chances of signing Bale are slim to none, despite the large reserves of money they seem to have.

Sportskeeda's take

Gareth Bale, after a rather tough first year, where he even faced boos from Marid faithful, has now grown into one of the most senior figures at the Bernabeu. Therefore, it is hard to see the Welshman moving away from the Spanish capital any time soon.