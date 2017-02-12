La Liga 2016/17: Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata admits he misses Juventus

Morata claims that he was willing to stay at Juventus for a long time.

Real Madrid activated Morata’s buy back clause before the start of this season

What’s the story??

Alvaro Morata, in an interview with Corriere Dello Sport, has said that he was willing to stay at Juventus for many years had Real Madrid not brought him back to the Bernabeu. The 24-year-old striker enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with Juventus before Los Blancos activated his buy-back clause, to re-sign him before the start of the 2016-2017 season. Morata won two Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia crowns after he signed for the Bianconeri in 2014.

In the interview, he said, “I am not Italian, but I gave everything for the Bianconero shirt and I was willing to stay there many years.” He further added, “I miss the Italian group from the dressing room – Bonucci, Barzagli, Chiellini, Marchisio, Buffon, they were key to me adapting to Juventus and Turin. If I had come into a bad dressing room at Juventus, I wouldn’t have done so well”

In case you didn’t know..

Real Madrid activated Morata’s buy back clause before the start of this season but unfortunately for the Spanish striker, he has only started 11 games. He has however scored 10 goals in twenty-seven appearances, with Zidane preferring Karim Benzema as his main striker instead.

The heart of the story...

The Spaniard has freely admitted that despite him being happy and wanting to do great things at Real Madrid, he hasn’t really got the chance. But despite all that the striker insists that once the team wins the league and Champions League title, only after that will he look towards Zidane to see if the former World Cup winner considers him a key part of the team or not.

He further added that the upcoming Champions League tie against Napoli will be a dangerous one, as the I Ciucciarelli are a team with dangerous players such as like Hamsik, Insigne, Callejon and also their ability to play the ball well on the counter attack will make them tough opponents.

Morata’ s soft spot for Juventus makes him want to meet them in the Champions League final and he also went to say that he’d rather lose to Juventus than any other team.

What’s next?

With Napoli coming up in the Champions League, Zidane may look towards Morata as his main striker. With Karim Benzema suffering a dip in form in the last few months and Morata having played against them in the past, the Frenchman might just pick him over his compatriot.

Sportskeeda’s take

Morata has a very bright future but only if he gets regular game time. The Spaniard knows he has options to go to but for the moment, it looks like he’s willing to fight for his place in Zidane’s starting eleven and his experience against Napoli might just help Madrid win the tie.