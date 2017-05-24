La Liga 2016/17: Team of the season

So many talented players in the League, only 11 make it!

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2017, 11:53 IST

Another thrilling La Liga season has come to an end and as usual, the race for the League title was between the two arch rivals: Real Madrid and Barcelona. The title race went down to the last day where Los Blancos kept their calm and nerves to win the prestigious league for an incredible 33rd time.

This time as well, the first three spots were taken by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. As such, it is not much of a surprise that our team of the season is made up mostly of stars from these 3 teams.

With so many great players and incredible performances right throughout the season, it was no easy task to pick the 11 best players. Without much ado, let us take a look at 2016/17 La Liga team of the season:

Jan Oblak (Goalkeeper) – Atletico Madrid

In the last few seasons, Atletico Madrid have always had some outstanding young goalkeepers. After David de Gea and Thibaut Courtois, 24-year-old Slovenian youngster Jan Oblak has been turning heads with his stunning shot-stopping skills for Los Rojiblancos.have always had some outstanding young goalkeepers. After David de Gea and Thibaut Courtois, 24-year-old Slovenian youngster Jan Oblak has been turning heads with his stunning shot-stopping skills for Los Rojiblancos.

Winner of the prestigious Ricardo Zamora trophy (best goalkeeper award) for two seasons running, Oblak has displayed tremendous powers of concentration, reflexes and ability to command the box over the last two seasons.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid side are renowned for being defensively sound, and Oblak as the goalkeeper has played a huge role in cementing Atletico Madrid’s 3rd place finish in the League.