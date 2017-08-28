La Liga 2017/18: Real Madrid 2-2 Valencia, 5 Talking Points

Madrid dropped their first points of the season but Marco Asensio stole the show

@sunaadh by Sunaadh Sagar Top 5 / Top 10 28 Aug 2017, 10:44 IST

Real Madrid dropped their first points of the campaign with a hard fought 2-2 draw against an impressive Valencia side at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Marco Asensio opened the scoring in the 10th minute, but that was cancelled out by Carlos Soler 8 minutes later. Geoffrey Kondogbia gave Valencia the lead in the 77th minute only for Asensio to rescue a point with a stunning free-kick in the 83rd minute.

Here are the major talking points from the game:

#1 The first cracks appear in Real Madrid's armour

Despite the fact that Real Madrid had just swatted aside the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United just a couple of weeks ago, plenty of pundits got it right ahead of the game by predicting that Valencia would come away with something, as they've troubled Madrid in recent history.

The absence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos was keenly felt, as Madrid lacked the final 5% that so often pushes them over the line - 6 of the 7 goals Ramos scored last season were at the Bernabeu and it won Madrid 10 points.

Real Madrid fail to win a #LaLiga home match without Cristiano Ronaldo for the 1st time since 30 April 2011 (3-2 loss versus Real Zaragoza). — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) August 27, 2017

Marco Asensio did his best, but Real Madrid didn't have the X-factor overall. What should worry the rest of La Liga is that even moments after the game ended, Dani Carvajal spoke about 'perspective' and the fact that we were only '2 games' into the season. When a team surrounded by a media circus is so calm amidst an injury crisis having dropped crucial points, things will return to normal sooner rather than later.