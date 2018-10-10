×
La Liga 2018/19: 3 players who could say goodbye to Barcelona this winter

Rohit Patil
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
208   //    10 Oct 2018, 03:34 IST

It is only possbile to start eleven players every match. Therefore, there will always be those who play less than they wish. Several cules might decide to try their luck somewhere else and leave the club this winter already.

The players could be :

Denis Suarez :


Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

The 24-year-old is a player who never seemed to have reached his full potential at Barcelona because his involvement in first team matches has been littered with bright sparks but no consistency. Not being given a run of games has certainly played a part in this due to his connections with the key players constantly being broken and reformed with training not being the same as a competitive match.

It seems rather more difficult for Denis to enter the squad than ever, as Arthur and Coutinho have made the left side of Barca's midfield their own. It also makes sense for the club to trust the prodigy and the multi million signing more than the Spaniard.

Sergi Samper :


FC Barcelona v Chapecoense - Joan Gamper Trophy
FC Barcelona v Chapecoense - Joan Gamper Trophy

Long seen as the heir to the Legendary Defensive Midfielder, Octopus of Badia Sergio Busquets due to his La Masia heritage. This looks highly unlikely now based on his lack of progress due to injuries, bad luck and lack of playing time. Samper's contract runs out in the summer of 2019 and it is highly unlikely that Barcelona would extend it considering the meteoric rise in the stock of Oriol Busquets and a potential Frenkie de Jong arrival. It would be best for him and Barcelona to part ways.

Rafinha :


Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga

The Brazilian midfielder impressed during the pre-season but didn't manage to show the same level in the official matches even though he started two games this season. He doesn't appear to feature as a major component in Valverde's plans because he offers little that isn't already covered by other players in the team. On a serious note, Rafinha should consider a permanent move to finally become the difference maker he wants to be. The midfielder has shown his excellence at Celta and Inter last season making it quite evident that he can shine in a team where the competition isn't as tough as at Barca.

La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Denis Suarez Rafinha Alcântara Ernesto Valverde Barcelona Transfer News
Rohit Patil
CONTRIBUTOR
