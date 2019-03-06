×
La Liga 2018-19: 5 best goalkeepers in the league

Harsh Jain
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
5.44K   //    06 Mar 2019, 15:45 IST

One of the best goalkeeper in La Liga history - Iker Casillas
One of the best goalkeeper in La Liga history - Iker Casillas

An average team with a good goalkeeper is a competitive team but an average goalkeeper in a good team makes the team average. The role of the goalkeeper is key to the success or failure of any team. A goalkeeper is as an important player in the game as a baseball pitcher is in baseball or a wicketkeeper in cricket. A goalkeeper is the eyes of the defence and should be the commander and chief of the defensive line.

Teams like Manchester United are successful because they have a world-class goalkeeper, David de Gea. Teams in La Liga also have great goalkeepers which save their teams at the right moment and are a key part of their match-winning squad. Imagine your team leading 1-0 and the opposition make a counter attack and the player goes one-on-one with your goalkeeper, who makes an incredible save to win your team the match. That is what a great goalkeeper can do.

Today we will discuss the top 5 goalkeepers in La Liga this season.


#5 Sergio Asenjo - Villarreal

Villarreal CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Villarreal CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Asenjo joined Villarreal from Atletico Madrid in 2013 but was suffering from injuries and was not able to play a full season till 2017. From then, he has been one of the most important players for the Yellow Submarines. This season Villarreal have been struggling in the league and are in the relegation zone. But the Spaniard has been the lone-warrior and has been quite impressive this season.

He has played each and every minute in the La Liga and has kept 7 clean sheets this season. He has also saved 74.1% of shots which is one of the main reasons why he is on the list. He has also saved 2 of the 3 penalties he faced.

Harsh Jain
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
FC Barcelona fan
