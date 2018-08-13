La Liga 2018-19: 5 Of the best summer signings

MarkinSpain FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature

All twenty clubs in La Liga have added some fresh talent ahead of the new season. The biggest single purchase has seen Atletico Madrid bring in Thomas Lemar for a hefty €70 million but once again, many Spanish clubs appear to have done smart business on limited budgets and recruited wisely ahead of the new campaign. Here are five of the best deals:

#1 Rodri - Villarreal to Atletico Madrid

Paris Saint Germain v Club Atletico de Madrid - International Champions Cup 2018

Atletico appear to have done really good business by snapping up one of the most promising young mid-fielders in Spain for just €20 million. The timing is good too, with 22 year old Rodri likely to prove the long-term successor in the holding role to the now-departed Gabi.

Having previously come through the Atletico Madrid youth academy, Rodri is familiar with the club and has already shown that he is someone who can make an impact in La Liga following a successful stint at Villarreal.

Along with Koke and Saúl, Atleti now appear to have the best of a new generation of Spanish central midfield talent and we could see the trio lining up together for both club and country very soon.

#2 Jaime Mata - Valladolid to Getafe

Real Valladolid v Club Deportivo Numancia - La Liga Play Off

Getafe have surprised quite a few people by spending a fair amount of money this summer. However perhaps their best piece of business comes in the shape of the capture of Jaime Mata on a free transfer.

He was a goal machine in the Segunda Division last term, almost single-handedly hauling Valladolid into the play-offs and eventually promotion with 33 goals, 9 more than anyone else in that league.

The combative forward is a bit of a late bloomer at 29 but has certainly earned his top flight chance and appears a good fit for José Bordalás’ organised Getafe side.

#3 Takashi Inui - Eibar to Real Betis

Frosinone Calcio v Real Betis - Pre-Season Friendly

The big-money capture of William Carvalho will grab the headlines but Betis have also done some really good deals by bringing in the likes of Pau Lopez, Sergio Canales and Takashi Inui on free transfers.

They, at the very least will bolster the squad as Betis gear up for Europa League football but Inui could flourish in a stronger, more attack-minded team following three impressive seasons with Eibar.

The technically gifted Japanese international, who netted twice at the World Cup, should settle quickly into Quique Setien’s possession-based style of play.

#4 Arturo Vidal - Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Sweden v Chile - International Friendly

Barcelona’s summer transfer activity has centred around bringing in young players who will strengthen the squad and potentially develop into key figures in the years to come. Arturo Vidal is the exception to that as a proven top level performer with Juventus and Bayern Munich.

He may not play every week but he could prove to be the key when it comes to the tougher matches in European competition. Barcelona have been rolled over too easily on the road in the business end of the Champions League in recent seasons but Vidal will bring some much needed steel to the midfield which should make them harder to break down.

The departures of Andres Iniesta and Paulinho had left them a bit light in that area and the capture of an experienced, box-to-box midfielder makes perfect sense.

#5 Daniel Wass - Celta Vigo to Valencia

Valencia v Bayer Leverkusen - Pre-Season Friendly

Valencia are gearing up for Champions League football this term following an excellent season in La Liga last time around. The main issue they had was a lack of strength in depth but they’ve been active in trying to resolve that issue this summer.

One of their best pieces of business was to bring in midfielder and Daniel Wass for just €6 million. The Dane is the ultimate utility player and can play a number of different positions.

His versatility is likely to see him get plenty of game time this term at the Mestalla and it’s a deal that makes sense for both Los Che and the player although he will certainly be missed in Galicia.