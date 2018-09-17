Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
La Liga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 4

852   //    17 Sep 2018, 03:56 IST

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga

1. Barcelona overcomes Sociedad curse after the international break:

FC Barcelona traveled to the Anoeta for the fourth round of La Liga matches after the international break. Except for Leo Messi and Gerard Pique, most of the other players had been on international duty with their respective national teams. This meant that players were somewhat weary and this translated to their performance on the pitch as well.

A goal from Aritz Elustondo in the 13th minute meant that Barcelona was behind early on and would need something special if they were to win. Busquets and Coutinho were both rested after the international break but replaced Nelson Semedo and Rafinha respectively in the second half. A goal from Luis Suarez from close range and an Ousmane Dembele strike just three minutes later meant that Sociedad was 1-2 behind.


Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga

It was not the Barcelona way that we know of but they still overcame tough opposition under tough conditions to maintain a perfect record. The next opponent for the Blaugrana is PSV Eindhoven in a midweek UEFA Champions League clash.

