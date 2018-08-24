Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
LaLiga 2018-19: Barcelona vs Valladolid: Preview, Team News, Probable Line-up and Stats

News
24 Aug 2018, 15:47 IST

The second week of La Liga sees defending champions Barcelona taking on new boys Valladolid at the Jose Zorrilla, home of Valladolid.

Barcelona will be looking to continue their winning start as they travel to northwestern Spain in search of their second straight victory after demolishing Alaves 3-0, courtesy of a double from their skipper Lionel Messi.


Valladolid started their life in the top division of the country with a goalless draw against last season's surprise package Girona. Valladolid manager and former Espanyol midfielder Sergio will be hoping to get a point against the mighty Catalonian opponents, as they face off against each other on Sunday.

Barcelona vs Valladolid: Team News

Real Valladolid being a relatively easier opponent, Ernesto Valverde might be tempted to experiment with his Barcelona team with Malcolm, Clement Lenglet, Arturo Vidal and Arthur Melo likely to make their first La Liga start, while Brazilian midfield magician Coutinho might get his first start of the season after coming off the bench against Alaves.

Sergi Samper, Denis Suarez and Jasper Cillessen are on the injury list for the Blaugrana.

Enes Unal, Leo Suarez and Duje Cop are all expected to start from the bench after completing loan deals to Valladolid last week.

Barcelona vs Valladolid: Probable Line-up

Barcelona XI: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Sergio Roberto, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Arturo Vidal, Malcolm, Arthur Melo, Phillipe Coutinho, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez

Valladolid XI: Jordi Masip, Nacho, Fernando Calero, Kiko Olivas, Javi Moyano, Borja Fernandez, Ruben Alcaraz, Keko, Anuar Mohamed Tuhami, Laureano Antonio Villa Suárez, Christopher Ramos de la Flor

Barcelona vs Valladolid: Form Guide

Barcelona last 6 competitive matches: WWWWLW

Valladolid last 6 competitive matches: DDWWWW

Barcelona vs Valladolid: Stats

Real Valladolid has lost 4 of their previous 5 matches against Barcelona.

Barcelona has only lost twice in their previous 50 La Liga matches, with both the losses coming away from home, against Levante and Malaga.

La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Real Valladolid Football Lionel Messi Philippe Coutinho Ernesto Valverde
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
Today GET EIB 11:45 PM Getafe vs Eibar
Tomorrow LEG REA 01:45 AM Leganés vs Real Sociedad
Tomorrow DEP REA 09:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Real Betis
Tomorrow ATL RAY 11:45 PM Atlético Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
26 Aug REA BAR 01:45 AM Real Valladolid vs Barcelona
26 Aug ESP VAL 09:45 PM Espanyol vs Valencia
27 Aug GIR REA 01:45 AM Girona vs Real Madrid
27 Aug SEV VIL 01:45 AM Sevilla vs Villarreal
27 Aug LEV CEL 11:45 PM Levante vs Celta Vigo
28 Aug ATH HUE 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
