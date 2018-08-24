LaLiga 2018-19: Barcelona vs Valladolid: Preview, Team News, Probable Line-up and Stats

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga

The second week of La Liga sees defending champions Barcelona taking on new boys Valladolid at the Jose Zorrilla, home of Valladolid.

Barcelona will be looking to continue their winning start as they travel to northwestern Spain in search of their second straight victory after demolishing Alaves 3-0, courtesy of a double from their skipper Lionel Messi.

Girona FC v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga

Valladolid started their life in the top division of the country with a goalless draw against last season's surprise package Girona. Valladolid manager and former Espanyol midfielder Sergio will be hoping to get a point against the mighty Catalonian opponents, as they face off against each other on Sunday.

Barcelona vs Valladolid: Team News

Will the Chilean make his first La Liga start against Real Valladolid

Real Valladolid being a relatively easier opponent, Ernesto Valverde might be tempted to experiment with his Barcelona team with Malcolm, Clement Lenglet, Arturo Vidal and Arthur Melo likely to make their first La Liga start, while Brazilian midfield magician Coutinho might get his first start of the season after coming off the bench against Alaves.

Sergi Samper, Denis Suarez and Jasper Cillessen are on the injury list for the Blaugrana.

Enes Unal, Leo Suarez and Duje Cop are all expected to start from the bench after completing loan deals to Valladolid last week.

Barcelona vs Valladolid: Probable Line-up

Barcelona XI: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Sergio Roberto, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Arturo Vidal, Malcolm, Arthur Melo, Phillipe Coutinho, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez

Valladolid XI: Jordi Masip, Nacho, Fernando Calero, Kiko Olivas, Javi Moyano, Borja Fernandez, Ruben Alcaraz, Keko, Anuar Mohamed Tuhami, Laureano Antonio Villa Suárez, Christopher Ramos de la Flor

Barcelona vs Valladolid: Form Guide

Barcelona last 6 competitive matches: WWWWLW

Valladolid last 6 competitive matches: DDWWWW

Barcelona vs Valladolid: Stats

Real Valladolid has lost 4 of their previous 5 matches against Barcelona.

Barcelona has only lost twice in their previous 50 La Liga matches, with both the losses coming away from home, against Levante and Malaga.