La Liga 2018/19, FC Barcelona vs Sevilla FC: 5 Key players to watch out for

Varis Sharma
20 Oct 2018

Sevilla FC v FC Barcelona - LaLiga

The penultimate international break of this year is done and dusted and it's time to get back to European club football as many mouth-watering clashes are set to take place this weekend.

The top two teams from La Liga will lock horns this weekend as the unexpected league leaders Sevilla travel to the Camp Nou to play against second-placed FC Barcelona. The first two months in La Liga have been full of surprises as the Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona look off colour with Los Blancos currently going through a 4-game goal drought across all competitions and the Catalan club failing to register a victory in the last four league encounters.

Sevilla have already upset Real Madrid this season when they hammered them 3-0 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in September and will now look to give Barcelona a tough time in their own backyard to extend their run at the top spot of the league table.

We shall now take a look at 5 key players who will play a vital role in this all-important clash between Barcelona and Sevilla.

#5 Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla FC)

Ben Yedder playing for Sevilla FC

The 28-year-old striker has been a part of Sevilla for 2 years now and has scored 48 goals in 98 appearances for the Andalusian club. He made his international debut for France earlier this year but didn't feature in the World Cup triumph of France after being named on the standby list for the 23-man French squad.

He has started the 2018-19 season brilliantly as he has scored 9 goals in 14 appearances across all competitions and is currently the fourth highest goal-scorer in La liga with 5 goals in 6 appearances.

The striker has been in fine form this season and will play a pivotal role for Sevilla on Saturday when they go up against Barcelona and try to upset the Catalan side in order to keep their top spot intact.

