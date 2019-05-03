La Liga 2018/19 Golden Boot: Top Contenders at the start of May 2019

Barcelona v Deportivo La Coruna - La Liga

Hello and welcome back to our assessment of the top contenders for La Liga Golden Boot at the start of May. With just 3 more rounds left to play, and Barcelona already being crowned the champions, all eyes are now on the contenders as we edge towards the culmination of the race.

April was a moderately fruitful month for most players in the race and the rankings have seen some significant changes. With just a handful of games left, it is highly unlikely that the final list will have too many changes from the one that we see at the start of May. Read on to find out the top contenders for La Liga Golden Boot at the start of May 2019.

#10 Jaime Mata (Spain, Getafe)🡻🡻

Valencia v Getafe - Copa del Rey Quarter Final

Goals Scored - 14

The Spaniard endured a tough month of April which saw him drop down two places in the list. Mata was 8th among the top contenders at the start of April, but a poor run of form saw him drop to 10th at the start of May. As of now, Mata has no chance of catching the man at the top of the pile, who has scored 20 goals more than the Spaniard!

Mata started in all six games for Getafe in the month of April but could only manage a solitary goal. Incidentally, his goal came in the 3-0 win against Sevilla at home, one of the only two wins for his club last month. Getafe drew the other three and lost once.

As of now, the Spaniard has scored 14 goals from 32 appearances in La Liga. He is averaging a goal every 165 minutes played and has also registered six assists so far. Mata has a 53% shot accuracy in La Liga; he has attempted 52 shots, 26 of which have been on target. However, none of that was enough to give the Spaniard a shot at securing La Liga Golden Boot this season.

