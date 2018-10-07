×
La Liga 2018/19: Real Madrid's goal and win drought continues as Alaves stuns Los Blancos with a late winner

Zona Mista
CONTRIBUTOR
News
329   //    07 Oct 2018, 00:35 IST

Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

It was a lackluster performance from Madrid as they spent majority of the game exchanging passes trying to get past a very compact Alaves defense. Real started off the game well with some smooth passing and attacking football but as has been the template of the past few games under their new manager, Madrid wore off pretty soon and did not produce any major attacking threat. Alaves looked comfortable in maintaining a disciplined defensive line while trying to hit Real on the counter.



Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Alaves frustrate Real Madrid with defensive solidarity

The game seemed to be headed for a stalemate as Real kept trying to score while maintaining a defense which was dangerously high up the pitch. Five additional minutes were added on the clock as both teams tried to get the best result possible. In the last minute, Alaves succeeded in securing a corner.


Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid CF - La Liga


It was almost the last kick of the game as Alaves spun the corner into Real Madrid's penalty box and surely enough, Manuel Alejandro García Sánchez capitalized on it and scored a goal past Real in the 94th minute despite the best efforts of Courtois to stop it.

The whistle blew soon after that and the game ended in a 1-0 stunning defeat of the 33 time La Liga champions. Real Madrid have now gone 4 games without scoring or winning. They have faced a shocking 3 defeats and 1 draw in those past 4 games.


Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid CF - La Liga


Barcelona and Atletico are yet to play their games of matchday eight and Real find themselves on level at points with Barcelona and only 2 points ahead of Atletico. Despite a great start to the season for Real Madrid and Julen Lopetegui, the season keeps on getting darker for them. With El Clasico around the corner, Lopetegui has had too many things go wrong for him and questions will surely be raised on his managerial future at a post-Cristiano Madrid.



Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Julen Lopetegui, The recently appointed manager of Real Madrid



Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Deportivo Alaves Luka Modric Gareth Bale Julen Lopetegui La Liga News
Zona Mista
CONTRIBUTOR
Fetching more content...
