La Liga 2018-19, Real Madrid vs Girona FC: Preview, Team News, Probable Line-up and Stats

The second game week of La Liga will see record La Liga champions Real Madrid facing off against last season's over-achievers, Girona FC at the Montilivi Stadium in Girona.

Real Madrid started their season poorly losing to city rivals Atletico Madrid, for the first time in their European final history. The loss came in the UEFA Super Cup final in their first competitive match of the season but the Los Blancos bounced back to win their opening match in La Liga, against Getafe 2-0. Last season's Champions League winners will be looking for revenge for the upset victory in the previous year, as they face Girona on Sunday at the Montilivi.

Girona FC has started their La Liga campaign without much fuss, drawing their opening match against La Liga new boys Real Valladolid at home. The former Barcelona midfielder and Girona manager Eusebio Sacristan will be looking for another upset victory over the capital side as they face off against each other on Monday.

Real Madrid vs Girona FC: Team News

Luka Modric and Raphael Varane are both expected to start their first La Liga match of the season, while new signings Thibaut Courtois and Alvaro Odriozola are expected to be on the bench again.

New signing Patrick Roberts may start from the bench Girona FC once again.

Real Madrid vs Girona FC: Probable line-up

Real Madrid XI: Keylor Navas, Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Isco, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema

Girona FC XI: Yassine Bounou, Pedro Porro, Juanpe, Bernardo, Marc Muniesa, Alex Granell, Alex Garcia, David Timor, Christian Stuani, Borja Garcia

Real Madrid vs Girona FC: Form Guide

Real Madrid last 6 competitive matches: WLWDWL

Girona FC last 6 competitive matches: DWLLDL

Real Madrid vs Girona FC: Stats

This will be third-ever meeting between Real Madrid and Girona with a victory apiece for both the teams.

Girona were the victors last time both the teams met at the Montilivi stadium.