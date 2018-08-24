Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

La Liga 2018-19, Real Madrid vs Girona FC: Preview, Team News, Probable Line-up and Stats

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
794   //    24 Aug 2018, 18:19 IST

Real Madrid CF v Getafe CF - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Getafe CF - La Liga

The second game week of La Liga will see record La Liga champions Real Madrid facing off against last season's over-achievers, Girona FC at the Montilivi Stadium in Girona.

Real Madrid started their season poorly losing to city rivals Atletico Madrid, for the first time in their European final history. The loss came in the UEFA Super Cup final in their first competitive match of the season but the Los Blancos bounced back to win their opening match in La Liga, against Getafe 2-0. Last season's Champions League winners will be looking for revenge for the upset victory in the previous year, as they face Girona on Sunday at the Montilivi.


Girona FC v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga
Girona FC v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga

Girona FC has started their La Liga campaign without much fuss, drawing their opening match against La Liga new boys Real Valladolid at home. The former Barcelona midfielder and Girona manager Eusebio Sacristan will be looking for another upset victory over the capital side as they face off against each other on Monday.

Real Madrid vs Girona FC: Team News

Luka Modric and Raphael Varane are both expected to start their first La Liga match of the season, while new signings Thibaut Courtois and Alvaro Odriozola are expected to be on the bench again.

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup

New signing Patrick Roberts may start from the bench Girona FC once again.

Girona FC v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga
Girona FC v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga

Real Madrid vs Girona FC: Probable line-up

Real Madrid XI: Keylor Navas, Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Isco, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema

Girona FC XI: Yassine Bounou, Pedro Porro, Juanpe, Bernardo, Marc Muniesa, Alex Granell, Alex Garcia, David Timor, Christian Stuani, Borja Garcia

Real Madrid vs Girona FC: Form Guide

Real Madrid last 6 competitive matches: WLWDWL

Girona FC last 6 competitive matches: DWLLDL

Real Madrid vs Girona FC: Stats

This will be third-ever meeting between Real Madrid and Girona with a victory apiece for both the teams.

Girona were the victors last time both the teams met at the Montilivi stadium.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Girona FC Luka Modric Toni Kroos Julen Lopetegui
Varun Nair
ANALYST
LaLiga 2018-19: Real Madrid's predicted lineup for the...
RELATED STORY
Girona FC to become first La Liga team to play in India
RELATED STORY
Interview with Girona defender Bernardo Espinosa:...
RELATED STORY
Toyota Yaris La Liga World: Girona FC vs Melbourne City...
RELATED STORY
La Liga News: Manchester City player spotted in Catalonia...
RELATED STORY
Toyota Yaris La Liga World: Kerala Blasters FC vs Girona...
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda at Toyota Yaris La Liga World tournament...
RELATED STORY
Toyota Yaris LaLiga World: Girona FC vs Melbourne City FC...
RELATED STORY
Toyota Yaris LaLiga World: Girona FC vs Melbourne City FC...
RELATED STORY
Interview with Marc Muniesa: 'Forever Grateful to Pep...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
Today GET EIB 11:45 PM Getafe vs Eibar
Tomorrow LEG REA 01:45 AM Leganés vs Real Sociedad
Tomorrow DEP REA 09:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Real Betis
Tomorrow ATL RAY 11:45 PM Atlético Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
26 Aug REA BAR 01:45 AM Real Valladolid vs Barcelona
26 Aug ESP VAL 09:45 PM Espanyol vs Valencia
27 Aug GIR REA 01:45 AM Girona vs Real Madrid
27 Aug SEV VIL 01:45 AM Sevilla vs Villarreal
27 Aug LEV CEL 11:45 PM Levante vs Celta Vigo
28 Aug ATH HUE 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us