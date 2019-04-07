La Liga 2019/19; Barcelona 2-0 Atletico Madrid: 5 Men who made the difference for Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Barcelona hosted Atletico Madrid in a top of the table clash in the La Liga on Saturday and the home side emerged as comfortable winners, beating the visitors 2-0 with goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

The first half of the match was very feisty and competitive as both Atletico and Barcelona were creating chances. Jordi Alba hit the post early on, while Diego Costa headed his effort over the bar. But the game-changing moment was the red card given to Costa for his aggressive reaction towards the referee.

The match completely changed after that as the Blaugrana started to assert their domination on the proceedings. The second half of the match saw Ernesto Valverde make some attacking changes and the home side left it late to beat Atletico Madrid.

Around the 85th minute, Luis Suarez opened the scoring for the hosts after he struck a brilliant hit past Jan Oblak from at least 20 yards out. A minute later, Messi doubled the lead with a trademark goal to give Barcelona an 11 point lead at the top of the La Liga table.

Let's have a look at the 5 men who were instrumental in the win.

#5 Malcom

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

The Brazilian came on for Arthur Melo in the 63rd minute of the match as Barcelona were finding it difficult to unlock that Atletico Madrid defense. As soon as Malcom came on, the Blaugrana seemed to have some new-found energy in their attack and started pilling up numbers in the opposing half.

Malcom had a shot saved by Oblak after Messi's deflected effort found the Brazilian and his half-volleyed effort was well saved by the Slovenian.

The 22-year-old looked very dangerous cutting in from that right-hand side and he put some dangerous crosses into the box. This was another brilliant cameo from the Brazilian and he is making a habit of doing it after coming off the bench at Nou Camp.

