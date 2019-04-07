×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

La Liga 2019/19; Barcelona 2-0 Atletico Madrid: 5 Men who made the difference for Barcelona

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
171   //    07 Apr 2019, 20:59 IST

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Barcelona hosted Atletico Madrid in a top of the table clash in the La Liga on Saturday and the home side emerged as comfortable winners, beating the visitors 2-0 with goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

The first half of the match was very feisty and competitive as both Atletico and Barcelona were creating chances. Jordi Alba hit the post early on, while Diego Costa headed his effort over the bar. But the game-changing moment was the red card given to Costa for his aggressive reaction towards the referee.

The match completely changed after that as the Blaugrana started to assert their domination on the proceedings. The second half of the match saw Ernesto Valverde make some attacking changes and the home side left it late to beat Atletico Madrid.

Around the 85th minute, Luis Suarez opened the scoring for the hosts after he struck a brilliant hit past Jan Oblak from at least 20 yards out. A minute later, Messi doubled the lead with a trademark goal to give Barcelona an 11 point lead at the top of the La Liga table.

Let's have a look at the 5 men who were instrumental in the win.

#5 Malcom

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

The Brazilian came on for Arthur Melo in the 63rd minute of the match as Barcelona were finding it difficult to unlock that Atletico Madrid defense. As soon as Malcom came on, the Blaugrana seemed to have some new-found energy in their attack and started pilling up numbers in the opposing half.

Malcom had a shot saved by Oblak after Messi's deflected effort found the Brazilian and his half-volleyed effort was well saved by the Slovenian.

The 22-year-old looked very dangerous cutting in from that right-hand side and he put some dangerous crosses into the box. This was another brilliant cameo from the Brazilian and he is making a habit of doing it after coming off the bench at Nou Camp.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Atletico Madrid Football
Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that.- Bill Shankly
Barcelona 2-0 Atletico Madrid: 5 Men who won the game for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
La Liga 18-19: Barcelona 2-0 Atletico Madrid - 3 reasons Barcelona defeated Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19, Barcelona 2-0 Atletico Madrid: 4 Reasons why Barcelona won the game
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018/2019 - 4 reasons why Barcelona should be wary of Atletico Madrid 
RELATED STORY
La Liga 18-19: Barcelona 2-0 Atletico Madrid - 5 taking points 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid in the La Liga and this is how Twitter reacted
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Key Atletico Striker Ruled Out For La Liga Clash
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid: Combined XI
RELATED STORY
WATCH VIDEO: Twitter reacts as FC Barcelona Destroys Atletico Madrid | Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid: Five Players who could decide the game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us