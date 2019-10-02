La Liga 2019-20: 3 Biggest takeaways from the game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid

02 Oct 2019

Diego Simeone and Zinedine Zidane

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid fought to a 0-0 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano. This was an important result as an unpredictable start to the La Liga season has many questioning which team really has the power to solidify themselves as the title favourites.

For large spells of the game, it seemed that both teams just didn't want to lose as a draw wouldn't harm either team. However, that changed when Zidane did make forward-thinking substitutions in the second half that included bringing on Luka Modric, James Rodriguez, and Luka Jovic. This would suggest that the Frenchman was making a late push to steal the game.

While the game itself wasn't the most entertaining, there were a few key takeaways to analyze from the Madrid derby. Let us have a look at the same.

#1 Thomas Partey is the real deal

Thomas Partey in action

Atleti fans know how good Partey is but for the neutral fan who happened to catch this game, they learned that the Ghanian bossed the midfield. It was a true man of the match performance from a player that is coming into his own this season.

On offence, Partey possesses the ability to weave past players and create space for himself through his skill and strength. It’s not easy to bully him on the ball as his big frame comes to his advantage when battling with opposition midfielders.

Partey most notably sets up Joao Felix with a shot from outside of the box with a quick one-two pass with Costa followed up by the slightest touch to free up space for Felix who shot it wide. Minutes later, it was Partey’s brilliant long ball to free up Kieran Trippier on the right flank, which led to a low cross in the danger zone that is stopped by Courtois.

Partey is great in the attacking phase of the game with his close control and his range of passing but what makes him pretty remarkable is his ability to balance that out with a great defensive IQ, which is what Simeone looks for in his central midfielders.

On top of his four dribbles and one key pass, Partey also completed three tackles and one interception which highlighted his overall play and versatility.

