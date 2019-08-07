La Liga 2019-20: Atletico Madrid's ideal lineup this season

Simeone will have to rebuild his team for next season

Antoine Griezmann spent five seasons at Atletico Madrid, becoming one of the most sought after forwards under Diego Simeone before completing a long rumoured move to Barcelona. Rodri spent just one season at Atletico Madrid and was hailed as the successor to Sergio Busquets for Spain before Manchester City came calling. Another World Cup winner with France, Lucas Hernandez was just about coming into his own at Atleti and was snatched up by Bayern Munich. Three stalwarts of defence in Diego Godin, Felipe Luis, and Juanfran have left and found new pastures in Italy and Brazil.

Some of the shearing conscious, others opportunistic, but Atletico has the look of a rebuild this summer as it let go of these six key players. A familiar narrative for Atletico, as a significant number of them head to bigger fish, but this time its on a larger scale.

The personnel will change, but as long as El Cholo is at the reins, the system or style will remain the same. Joao Felix, Mario Hermoso, Felipe, Renan Lodi, Marcos Llorente, Hector Herrera and Kieran Trippier have all been brought in to be indoctrinated and adapted to the hulking machine that is Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

Simeone's team usually form a compact 4-4-2 or 4-4-1-1

They will line up in a familiar and compact 4-4-2 set to absorb pressure and spring on the counter. The players and their qualities will differ, but in principle, they will be ask to perform similar roles.

#4 Goalkeeper

The wall that ensures Atletico has the best defensive record has a foundation called Oblak

Having lost a host of players this summer, Atletico are fortunate that no one has come calling for their star goalkeeper Jan Oblak. He has the ability and experience to be a key difference maker on any day, but particularly days when the defence in front of him isn't on top of its game.

Oblak was drafted in after Thibaut Courtois was recalled to Chelsea in 2014 and has since then built his reputation from a good talent to an absolute world-class custodian.

