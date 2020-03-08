La Liga 2019-20: Barcelona vs Real Sociedad | Hits and Flops

Harsh Pillai

FC Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad - La Liga 2019-20

A stalemate first-half performance from both the sides followed by a bit more interesting second, Barcelona versus Real Sociedad ends in favour of the home side as, once again, a Lionel Messi goal halts Imano Alguacil Barrenetxea's ambitions of a top-four finish. Real Sociedad have only themselves to blame as the visitors were well on course to get a point in the bag if not for a silly mistake by one of their centre-backs that gave away a penalty in the dying minutes of the game.

Although the Catalan giants dominated in terms of having possession and the number of shots attempted, Real Sociedad were calm and composed for the majority of the game. Messi having an off day did help their cause, but Real Sociedad's defence was disciplined while dealing with the likes of Martin Braithwaite and Antoine Griezmann.

Barcelona has ground out a much important win as they go two points above Real Madrid on the table, with an extra game played. Let's have a look at the flop and hits of the game.

#4 Flop | Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

de Jong was not as involved as he normally is or wishes to be

Frenkie de Jong has settled in well with life in Catalunya but lately, the 21-year-old has struggled terribly to keep up with the form he showed when he first came to Barcelona. After a poor performance in El Clásico, he was expected to come good tonight in front of the home fans. However, the former Ajax midfielder seems a bit off, completing just 50 passes, whereas his midfield companion Ivan Rakitić had as many as 63 touches in just 75 minutes.

Frenkie de Jong shot to prominence when he first burst onto the scene at Ajax, but he does not play a similar role under Quique Setién as he did at Ajax. The 21-year old has more attacking duties on his shoulder. A player with immense potential, it would not be long before we see him perform at a level where he usually does.

#3 Hit | Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona)

Barcelona's January signing Martin Braithwaite was one of the better players of the night

Martin Braithwaite, even though he was played out wide was a constant threat to Andoni Gorosabel who did not have the best of games. The former Leganes striker fit in like a glove with Lionel Messi and co. and was unlucky to not get a goal.

Braithwaite had 38 touches in and around the box, completing as many as 25 passes. Barcelona did not have the ball as much as they wanted which made it difficult for the forwards to come into the game. However he left the field after making a great impression, winning 4 ground duels and 1 aerial duel in the game.

Although goals are yet to come, Barça's new signing has pretty much did what the manager has asked him to do; linking up well with his forwards while also tracking back regularly to help Jordi Alba out. A decent performance to seal the game as the Danish international would look to score his first goal in Barcelona colours against Mallorca next weekend.

