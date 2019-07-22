La Liga 2019/20: Top 5 contenders for the best playmaker

Vishal Subramanian

Lionel Messi topped the assists chart last season

In the 21st century, the style of football has been revolutionized in Spain. After Pep Guardiola was appointed at the helm of Barcelona in the summer of 2008, he began to introduce a brand of football that would go on to define an era in the Spanish La Liga as well as the national team.

The likes of Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Sergio Busquets, and Lionel Messi all want on to achieve superstar status under their new manager and the Spanish La Liga developed a knack of producing technically gifted players in abundance.

Guardiola's philosophy extended way beyond his Barcelona side, as the Spanish national team began to reap the rewards of his tiki-taka, winning back-to-back European Championships either side of a World Cup.

From Real Madrid to Barcelona, Spanish football has produced some of the most gifted playmakers of our generation and the trend seems to be continuing, with the likes of Santi Cazorla, Isco and Pablo Sarabia impressing in recent seasons.

The assists charts for the La Liga also features defenders regularly, full-backs in particular. That said, let's look at 5 players who could top the list for assists in the forthcoming season.

#1 Lionel Messi

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi-Final: First Leg

Lionel Messi unsurprisingly tops the list. The Argentinian is a front-runner for the Ballon d'Or and had an unbelievable league season, even by his lofty standards.

Although Barcelona were knocked out in rather sensational circumstances against Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final and Valencia got the better of them in the final of the Copa del Rey, Messi's impact this season can't be overstated as he went on to produce one his greatest ever seasons.

The Argentinian maestro topped the charts for goals and assist last season, registering an astonishing tally of 36 goals and 13 assists as he spearheaded Barcelona to the league title.

Messi is nailed on to build on his exploits from last season and the greatest player to ever grace the game is both the best goalscorer as well as the best playmaker in the league currently.

