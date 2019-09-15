La Liga 2019/20: Twitter reacts as Fati, de Jong shine, Suarez makes a comeback
Barcelona hosted Valencia at the Camp Nou in the La Liga. The mouth-watering clash took place on Sunday and Ernesto Valverde's men recorded an emphatic 5-2 win.
The home side were coming into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Osasuna and Valverde made two changes from the side that started Barcelona's last league game. Marc-Andre ter Stegen started in goal, with Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, and Jordi Alba making up the back four. In midfield, Sergio Busquets was partnered by Arthur and Frenkie de Jong, while the front three consisted of Anssumane Fati, Antoine Griezmann, and Carles Perez.
Wunderkind going strong
In the first half of the game, Barcelona took the lead very early on as 16-year-old Fati scored. The youngster made no mistake in front of goal as he found the bottom corner from the center of the box. Around the 7th minute mark, Barcelona doubled their advantage and this time, it was their new signing, Frenkie de Jong who scored. He was found by Fati and the Dutchman arrowed his shot into the back of the net.
Valencia pulled one back around the 28th minute as Rodrigo found Kevin Gamiero in between Lenglet and Alba before the Frenchman tucked it in. In the second half, the home side tripled their advantage, thanks to a goal from Pique. The Spaniard tapped it in after Griezmann's shot was spilled by Jasper Cillessen.
Suarez's returns in style
The 16-year-old youngster, Fati was substituted around the 59th minute and Luis Suarez was brought on for him. The Uruguayan didn't take long to make an impact as he scored just a minute after he was substituted in. It was a brilliant goal as Suarez found the back of the net from just outside the box.
Barcelona scored their fifth on the day, thanks to another goal from Suarez. Around the 92nd minute of the game, Valencia scored their second as Maxi Gomez scored. All in all, it was a brilliant performance from the Blaugrana and here's how Twitter reacted to Fati and de Jong's success and Suarez's star cameo.