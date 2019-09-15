La Liga 2019/20: Twitter reacts as Fati, de Jong shine, Suarez makes a comeback

FC Barcelona v Valencia CF - La Liga

Barcelona hosted Valencia at the Camp Nou in the La Liga. The mouth-watering clash took place on Sunday and Ernesto Valverde's men recorded an emphatic 5-2 win.

The home side were coming into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Osasuna and Valverde made two changes from the side that started Barcelona's last league game. Marc-Andre ter Stegen started in goal, with Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, and Jordi Alba making up the back four. In midfield, Sergio Busquets was partnered by Arthur and Frenkie de Jong, while the front three consisted of Anssumane Fati, Antoine Griezmann, and Carles Perez.

Wunderkind going strong

Fati set up de Jong for his goal.

In the first half of the game, Barcelona took the lead very early on as 16-year-old Fati scored. The youngster made no mistake in front of goal as he found the bottom corner from the center of the box. Around the 7th minute mark, Barcelona doubled their advantage and this time, it was their new signing, Frenkie de Jong who scored. He was found by Fati and the Dutchman arrowed his shot into the back of the net.

Valencia pulled one back around the 28th minute as Rodrigo found Kevin Gamiero in between Lenglet and Alba before the Frenchman tucked it in. In the second half, the home side tripled their advantage, thanks to a goal from Pique. The Spaniard tapped it in after Griezmann's shot was spilled by Jasper Cillessen.

Suarez's returns in style

The 16-year-old youngster, Fati was substituted around the 59th minute and Luis Suarez was brought on for him. The Uruguayan didn't take long to make an impact as he scored just a minute after he was substituted in. It was a brilliant goal as Suarez found the back of the net from just outside the box.

Barcelona scored their fifth on the day, thanks to another goal from Suarez. Around the 92nd minute of the game, Valencia scored their second as Maxi Gomez scored. All in all, it was a brilliant performance from the Blaugrana and here's how Twitter reacted to Fati and de Jong's success and Suarez's star cameo.

16 year old Ansu Fati scores in the 2nd minute for Barcelona! pic.twitter.com/yzhRDcsnLI — BarcaTimes Media (@barca_clips) September 14, 2019

Frenkie de Jong's dad celebrating his son's first goal for Fútbol Club Barcelona is priceless. pic.twitter.com/RmpaYbqLKR — Sjors van Veen (@SjorsvVeen) September 14, 2019

Neymar was the talk of the summer in Barcelona, but a 16 year old Ansu Fati is really managing to steal the show in Camp Nou.



Football remains a fascinating thing. — AFC Ajax 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) September 14, 2019

Ansu Fati is 16. He's scored and made an assist in the opening seven minutes of his first Barcelona start. Playing Valencia, who bizarrely binned their coach this week.

If Barça fans don't sing "You're the one for me, Fati" then there's something wrong with the world. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) September 14, 2019

Ansu Fati scores and assists



Frenkie De Jong scores and assists.



Barcelona fans: pic.twitter.com/5CpPzIf3p6 — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissyy) September 14, 2019

📊 | Frenkie de Jong vs Valencia



Minutes: 70’

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

Accurate passes: 54/54 (100%)

Key passes : 3

Dribbles: 3/3

Ground duels: 4/7

Interceptions: 1



A game to remember for Frenkie. Scored his first goal with the Barça and in the Camp Nou! pic.twitter.com/Lt2nkuLz3R — Frenkie Chief 🇳🇱 (@FrenkieStats) September 14, 2019

Luis Suárez dedicated his goal vs Valencia tonight to Xana, Luis Enrique's daughter who passed away a few weeks ago. His daughter and Xana went to the same school and had a very good relationship.

pic.twitter.com/xxgGLyy8sV — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) September 14, 2019

Ansu Fati scores again! His rise is incredible. Imagine thinking a 16 year old forward would’ve broken into a Barcelona front line containing Messi, Suarez, Dembele, and Griezmann at the start of the season.



Amazing. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) September 14, 2019

Carles Pérez has covered some serious ground tonight! That certainly won’t have gone unnoticed, either. He’s also got his head up a lot more. — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) September 14, 2019

1 goal, 1 assist, 100% pass accuracy.



1 assist 95% pass accuracy.



22 years old, 23 years old.



Frenkie & Arthur, outrageously good. pic.twitter.com/itAusDnvgq — totalBarça (@totalBarca) September 14, 2019

WELCOME BACK, LUIS SUÁREZ!! — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) September 14, 2019

This game and the Betis game, we’ve been treated to some real fun. And that’s all we want. We want to enjoy some football and we’ve really done that again tonight. There’s so much to like! — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) September 14, 2019