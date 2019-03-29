×
La Liga: 5 Hyped Summer Signings who are having a great season

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.90K   //    29 Mar 2019, 19:22 IST

The summer of 2018 saw a plethora of new faces come through the La Liga door. The land’s top clubs, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid all underwent a period of transition and inevitably, dipped into the market.

Apart from the trio, several other clubs also tried to strengthen their squads with a view on keeping the top three honest. Though not every signing has gone to plan, there have been a number of additions that have taken the Iberian shores by storm.  

Thus, through the lens of this article, we would chalk out five signings who’ve had an impact this season and what distinguishes them from the other players who made their way to Spain.

Here is a look at them:

#5 Alvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid)

Odriozola has been reliable for Real Madrid
Odriozola has been reliable for Real Madrid

Alvaro Odriozola was signed in the summer from Real Sociedad for a reported 30m as a back-up to Dani Carvajal. However, a string of injuries to the latter threw the former into action. Odriozola though, didn’t flinch and was up to the challenge.

The full-back made his Real Madrid bow on the 22nd of September against Espanyol. The Spaniard played the entire game and impressed. The stability he offered to the team prompted Julen Lopetegui and later Santi Solari to use him as a regular fixture.

The full-back’s biggest asset is his offensive play with his previous experiences of playing as a winger coming to the fore. On several occasions, the defender has shown superb skill to manoeuvre out of trouble and feed his teammates.

Through the course of the season, Odriozola has bagged two assists and been a constant offensive threat.

Defensively, he has been solid if not spectacular. But, considering how everything else has fallen apart around him, the defender has been able to hold his head high.

In 11 league games, Odriozola has managed 1.9 tackles per game and 0.6 interceptions. 

Thus, highlighting that the Spaniard has been a rare bright spot in an otherwise dull Real Madrid campaign.

Thus, he makes our list at No.5. 

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
