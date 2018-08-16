La Liga: Diego Simeone reacts to Courtois’ move to Real Madrid

Zeeshan Ali

Courtois played under Simeone for Atletico Madrid

The biggest transfer of this window was undoubtedly the one involving Thibaut Courtois' move to Real Madrid. The Golden Glove winner in Russia finally got his dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu after enjoying four successful seasons with Chelsea.

The goalkeeper had made his intentions of moving back to his family in Spain very clear, and Maurizio Sarri decided to let the big man leave for Madrid. Chelsea had bought the Belgian from Atletico Madrid after he helped Diego Simeone's side to a historic La Lga title in 2014.

However, the formerly adored Courtois will now be lining up for Atletico's bitter city rivals Real Madrid. This has lead to some severe criticism by the fans who claim that the Belgian's decision to move to the other side of town is nothing short of betrayal.

His former manager, though, still had good things to say about the incoming Real Madrid keeper.

In an interview to Express Sports, the Atletico Madrid boss said, “He played for us and did very well.

Simeone was banned from the touchline for the UEFA Super Cup tie against Real Madrid

“He has his thoughts and we must respect everyone.

“That will not change, even with a rivalry.”

The Argentine gaffer also said that his club will take time during this term to gel, after signing the likes of Thomas Lemar, Nikola Kalinic and Gelson Martins.

Simeone added, “We have a new group, with a lot of players who just arrived and need to integrate. This takes time.

“I don’t believe that we can talk about a very good squad through names.

“Some important players have left too and some need to take a step forward.

“The people who worked well for us are remembered well.”

Thibaut Courtois has his work cut out and will look to hit the lofty heights, that he did with Atletico, in his new abode in Madrid with the La Liga season due to start this Friday.