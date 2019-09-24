La Liga mid-week preview | La Liga Schedule
After a solitary day’s gap, La Liga resumes on the 24th of September with numerous teams looking to further their seasonal objectives.
On Tuesday, the action starts with Real Valladolid and Granada going head to head. The latter shocked the footballing fraternity over the weekend when they posted a comprehensive 2-0 victory over Barcelona. The win also catapulted them into top spot briefly and they enter this gameweek comfortably placed at the 3rd spot on the table.
Real Betis take on Levante at the Benito Villamarin Stadium in the next fixture on Tuesday as the former continue to look for an upturn in fortunes under new management.
Thereafter, defending champions, Barcelona welcome Villarreal to the Camp Nou in the final match of the evening. The Blaugrana have endured a sub-standard start to their league campaign and have looked bereft of defensive and offensive ideas, especially on the road.
However, they would be hoping to keep their perfect home record intact when Villarreal come visiting. Barcelona would most likely be able to call upon the services of a certain Lionel Messi, strengthening their credentials.
RCD Mallorca and Atletico Madrid get things underway on Wednesday when Los Rojiblancos make the trip to Mallorca. Diego Simeone’s men missed a chance to solidify their position at the pinnacle of the table over the weekend after being held to a dour 0-0 draw by Celta Vigo. Hence, last season’s runners-up would be looking to get back to winning ways.
Athletic Bilbao, the surprise La Liga leaders, travel to Leganes as they hope to keep traversing on their upward curve, which has seen them rise to the summit of the standings.
Valencia play Getafe at the Mestalla in the next encounter on Wednesday with both teams looking to rescue themselves from mid-table obscurity.
Real Madrid host Osasuna in the final clash on Wednesday as Los Blancos seek to build on their gritty victory over the weekend. Zinedine Zidane’s charges won 1-0 at Sevilla and that result enabled them to get level on points with Bilbao.
Although Madrid haven’t set the world ablaze with their performances so far, they remain one of the few teams still unbeaten, a record they would want to protect against Osasuna.
Eibar and Celta Vigo are at home to Sevilla and Espanyol respectively in the next set of matches on Thursday.
Sevilla’s encounter against Eibar holds particular significance for the former, especially after their stint at the top end of the table was brought to a halt by Madrid on Sunday.
The last mid-week match sees Real Sociedad take on Alaves at the Anoeta as the former look to keep up the early head of steam they have generated.
Complete list of fixtures
Real Valladolid vs Granada
Real Betis vs Levante
Barcelona vs Villarreal
RCD Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid
Leganes vs Athletic Bilbao
Valencia vs Getafe
Real Madrid vs Osasuna
Eibar vs Sevilla
Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
Real Sociedad vs Alaves