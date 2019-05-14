×
Barcelona to sell 6 players, PSG eye €210M move for 3 Real Madrid stars, and more La Liga news: 14 May 2019

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
27.22K   //    14 May 2019, 21:18 IST

Image result for valverde zidane

All the top LaLiga news in one place!

Gareth Bale is 'fine' at Real Madrid, says agent

Zinedine Zidane's return to Real Madrid sparked rumours that Gareth Bale's time at the club was over. The Welshman was reportedly the reason for the French manager leaving the club in the first place and thus, reports suggested that Zidane will sell him soon.

The manager has also made things clear by dropping the former Tottenham star very often. Bale has not made the matchday squad on a lot of occasions despite being fit. He was not in the squad that lost 3-1 to Real Sociedad over the weekend and Zidane has hinted that he would be dropping Bale once again this weekend.

Rumours have been going around that Bale is looking to leave the club this summer at all costs. However, his agent has squashed all such rumours and insisted that the Welshman is fine at the Bernabeu.

“Gareth is fine, he is still a Real player with three years left on his contract,” Barnett was cited as saying by ESPN FC.

“He has always been clear about that. And if he is picked he will play. You would have to ask Mr. Zidane what he wants to do, but Gareth will keep trying,” added the agent.

No big club is reportedly interested in signing the former Tottenham star as well. Reports suggest that it is mainly due to his injuries but the fact also remains that no club is willing to match his huge wage demands.

Only PSG have shown some interest in the player while rumours of a bid from China are also slowly starting to come to light. While a move to PSG would be tempting for Bale, he would end up playing second fiddle to Neymar and Mbappe at the Ligue 1 side.

