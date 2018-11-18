Barcelona legend set for Chelsea move, Real Madrid's new top targets and more La Liga News

Javier Tebas still confident of the match in Miami

LaLiga unveiled plans of playing one league match in the United States of Ameria and all hell broke loose. The fans across the world have made it clear that they are not happy with the decision the same view has been echoed by several pundits and former players.

FIFA and UEFA have also expressed that they will not be encouraging it but one person who has not given up hope still is LaLiga president, Javier Tebas. Despite all the talks against the match, Tebas is still confident of playing the Girona vs Barcelona game in Miami.

Speaking to the reporters at a recent book launch, LaLigsa president said, “It’s 83 per cent likely to happen.”

“No-one has given me any document that says otherwise, neither the RFEF nor any international or world organisation. We’ll try to get the ‘yes’. They haven’t answered us but we’ll keep working until they give us an official ‘no’. I think the advertising in the Miami Herald was perfect. You have to see the desire they have in the US for the game to be played there. Right now La Liga is more famous there for that match than some of the results at the weekend.” added the president.

Continuing to talk to the reporters, Tebas spoke about the recent revelations about Manchester City and PSG by Football Leaks. “Football Leaks? That’s what we reported two years ago, when some people called me crazy.” said the LaLiga president.

“You don’t need Football Leaks to verify it. You only need to look at the accounts of both clubs to see that they practice financial doping with inflated sponsorships. It’s not possible. The corresponding measures must be taken and the files reopened. I think PSG will be punished by 90%.” added Tebas.

Batshuayi rebuffs Valencia exit rumours

Reports of Batshuayi not being happy with his game time at Valencia have been going around for some time. The striker was reportedly looking to leave the LaLiga side but all that has been rebuffed by the Belgian.

“Any talk of my departure from Valencia are just rumours,” Batshuayi told reporters after his stellar performance for Belgium.

“I have no issues with the club whatsoever and I have a strong understanding with the Coach. We are in a bad run of form and our only focus is to work on overcoming this slump,” added the striker.

Napoli eye two Real Madrid players

Napoli are interested in signing Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz and Marcos Llorente according to AS. The Serie A side are looking to bolster their side and have set sights on the two squad players at Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti is looking to raid his former club in January as per AS and the manager wants youngsters. Diaz and Llorente have not played so much this season and the Italian manager hopes to lure them to Serie A.

Llorente has played just 11 mins this season and is looking for more game time. He was linked with Chelsea in the summer.

Diaz, meanwhile, was signed in the summer and was given the #7 jersey that was vacated by Cristiano Ronaldo. He has played just one game the reports suggest Perez isn't happy with him.

River Plate deny Exequiel Palacios deal

Widespread reports in Spain and South America suggested that Real Madrid agreed a deal to sign Exequiel Palacios in January. The Argentine has been linked with the club for some time with PSG, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona also interested.

However, the president of the South American side has revealed that there is no such deal in place. “He has not been sold but there is an interest from Real Madrid in Palacios,” D'Onofrio told America TV.

Exequiel has a €20 million release clause and has been on the radar for several European giants. Madrid have acted the fasted and reports suggested that they had a deal n place with the club and the player.

Real Madrid eye big moves in January

Real Madrid have new transfer targets for January if reports in Don Balon are to be believed. The Spanish publication claims that Madrid have decided not to move for Mauro Icardi and Harry Kane in the winter transfer window and instead, go for Eden Hazard and Mario Hermoso.

Don Balon report that Perez wants Ronaldo's replacement signed asap and Hazard is his first choice. The Belgian has been linked with the club for some time but he himself has confirmed that he will not be moving in the winter.

The other target is said to be Mario Hermoso. The Spaniard is seen as a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos and Madrid have a €7.5 million buy-back clause.

Ivan Rakitic suffers a hamstring injury

Barcelona have confirmed that Ivan Rakitic has suffered a hamstring injury on international duty. The Croatian is reportedly set to be out for 2-3 weeks.

Rakitic pulled his semimembranosus muscle in his right leg during Croatia’s win over Spain. Now, the midfielder is set to miss matches vs PSV and Villarreal as well. He was already suspended for the trip to Atletico Madrid.

Reports suggest that he will return for Barcelona the Catalan derby on December 8th.

De Jong becomes Barcelona 'priority'

Barcelona are keen on signing Frenkie De Jong as they see him as heir to Sergio Busquets. Mundo Deportivo claim that the Catalan side will go all out to sign the Dutchman as soon as possible.

Ajax are keen on keeping him at the club for a long time but have now decided that they are ready to sell him. The club's sporting director, Marc Overmars said, "It will be a difficult job to keep them."

Gerard Pique to join Chelsea?

The big rumour of the day, Gerard Pique has decided that he does not want to end his career at Barcelona. Don Balon, the infamous Spanish publication, claims that the defender is in constant touch with Cesc Fabregas and Pedro and is looking to move back to England.

The report claims that defender wants to play in the Premier League once again and London is his prefered destination. With Gary Cahill reportedly set to leave in January, will Pique be his replacement?