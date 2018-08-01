Manchester United superstar holds talks with Barcelona, another Real Madrid superstar to leave club and other La Liga news: 1st August 2018

Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager

With less than a month until the transfer window shuts, clubs are scrambling to complete deals for their top targets.

While Real Madrid failed in their pursuit of players like Eden Hazard and Harry Kane, other clubs like Sevilla and Atletico Madrid have conducted some fine business in the window thus far. Barcelona too have remained quite lethargic in the window but that is all set to change.

Without further ado, let's dive into the latest happenings concerning La Liga sides in the transfer window.

Roma closing in on N'Zonzi

Roma have emerged as the favourites to sign Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi if reports in Gazzetta Dello Sport are to be believed. Arsenal were also keen on roping in the World Cup winner but were put off by the extravagant price tag.

Now, Roma's sporting director Monchi is confident that a deal can be worked out with the Spanish club who are insisting that his release clause is met. N'Zonzi starred for Sevilla the past couple of seasons and also played a part in France's run to the World Cup title earlier this summer.

Joaquin Correa completes move to Lazio

Correa has completed an €18 million switch to Lazio from La Liga side Sevilla. Correa will slot into the Lazio midfield as a direct replacement for Felipe Anderson, who joined West Ham earlier in the summer. The 23-year-old is one of the brightest prospects in Europe at the moment.

West Ham's £26.7million bid for Celta Vigo striker rejected

According to Spanish journalist Victor Lopez, West Ham have hit a stumbling block in their pursuit of Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez. The Hammers' £26.7million bid was rejected by the Spanish side who are holding out for at least £35m. Gomez struck 18 goals in 36 games last season.

