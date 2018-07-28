World-class player set for Real Madrid move, Barcelona miss out on top target and more La Liga News: 28 July, 2018

Following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, Real Madrid and La Liga are considerably poorer. While Madrid themselves are digging deep to try and find a replacement to fill the massive void left by the Portuguese superstar, there are a number of other moves taking place in and around Spain.

The likes of Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia are all willing to splash the cash to force through moves for their favourite stars while other clubs have suffered blows in their pursuits of targets.

On that note, we bring you a round-up of the latest happenings from the transfer market, for you can never get tired of reading the twists and turns of the daily saga

Atletico Madrid unveil Thomas Lemar

Thomas Lemar successfully completed his medical yesterday, having already signed a €60m deal to join the club in June. Lemar arrived at Atletico's medical centre sporting his new club's jersey and left the building after 2 and a half hours.

The Frenchman can now link up with his teammates in preseason training ahead of their clash against Paris Saint-Germain. Atletico began their preseason campaign with a penalty-shootout win over Arsenal, despite not playing a number of their star players. Following the game against PSG, they will face off against Inter, Stuttgart and Cagliari.

Goncalo Guedes wants Valencia move

Paris Saint-Germain winger Goncalo Guedes is eyeing a move to Valencia and has turned down a move to Arsenal, according to reports in Super Deporte. Guedes will be available for a fee in the region of €40-50m as PSG look to offload some of their players in an attempt to get on the right side of FFP.

Guedes apparently has his heart set on a move to Valencia after a successful loan spell last season.

