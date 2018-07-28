Reports: Barcelona to sign former Chelsea player

Apurva FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 34.42K // 28 Jul 2018, 12:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Levante v Barcelona - La Liga

What’s the rumour?

Barcelona are in talks to sign Domingos Quina according to reports by Sky Sports. The Portuguese youngster is said to be the Catalan side's priority right now and they are scheduled to hold talks for him this weekend. Blaugrana are looking to seal the signing for £600,000 as per the report.

Quina currently plays for West Ham United's U23 team after leaving Chelsea in the summer on 2016. He is a regular for Portugal U19 and has been a key figure in their run to the UEFA U19 Championships final. They face Italy in the finals on Sunday, July 29th.

In case you didn’t know...

Quina is an 18-year-old central midfielder who hails from Portugal. He was a part of Benfica's academy for a long time before moving to Chelsea in 2013.

He was impressive for the Blues' for their youth teams. He was on the verge of getting promoted to the U19 team when contract talks broke down. He then moved to West Ham in 2016 and has been playing for their U23 side.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona sent their top recruitment chiefs to watch Quina play in Final. He has played a vital role in Portugal's run into the final and will be closely observed by the Catalan side's chiefs during the final vs Italy on Sunday.

Though he has been impressive for the youth sides but has never managed to get into the first team at the London stadium. The midfielder managed to get just 1 start along with 5 appearances off the bench in cup competitions for West Ham. He has just one year left on his current contract and is set to be sold by the Hammers.

Rumour probability: 8/10

Sky Sports are very reliable and it looks like Barcelona will be getting their man easily this summer.

Video

What’s next?

Quina might join Barcelona in the coming days but will most likely be sent to the 'B' side for the season. He has all the qualities to succeed at Camp Nou but cannot get into the first team just yet.