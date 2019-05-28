Real Madrid to sell 10 players for €450M, Barcelona set to sell 7 players this summer and more LaLiga news: 28 May 2019

Real Madrid block Sergio Ramos' move to China

Florentino Perez has confirmed that Sergio Ramos was keen on moving to China. He has revealed that the Spaniard and his agent were interested in the offer from China and were looking for a free transfer to the Asian league.

Perez has also revealed that the club has denied the request of their club captain as he would set a wrong example for the others. The president of Real Madrid was talking to Onda Cero when he said:

“Sergio Ramos has informed me that there was an offer from China and that they could not pay a transfer fee because of rules there. Ramos has not been to my home and I have not been to his...he came to see me at the office and told me they had a very good deal from China. I told him that it was not possible for us to let our captain go on a free transfer, and the conversation was friendly - this is normal for players to do this.”

“Sergio’s is currently the highest deal at Madrid, before that it was Cristiano and now we have a scale for our pay packet - the highest earner is based on merit, the same is true for Sergio. He did not ask that we release him now but I informed him that this plan for China was not possible, and the truth is that I love him like a son.”

“Rene Ramos (the brother and agent of Sergio) can tell you everything, we have a very close relationship and Sergio is held in high esteem here. We will not allow him to leave, we refer interested clubs to his clause - there is nothing else to say.”

