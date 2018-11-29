Barcelona hold meeting with top target, £90 million striker offered to Real Madrid and more La Liga news – 28th November 2018

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 250 // 29 Nov 2018, 01:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Zinedine Zidane Announced As New Real Madrid Manager

All the latest La Liga news in one place!

Shinji Kagawa eyes LaLiga move

Shinji Kagawa has revealed that he is looking for a move to La Liga in the near future. The Borussia Dortmund wants to challenge himself in a new league and believes that Spain is the ideal place for him.

“I am keen to solve the situation I am in now. It is probably important for me to change clubs, to put myself into a different place and to set myself a new challenge.” Kagawa told Nikkan Sports

“I am not afraid of going to a new country and I have already done Germany and England, now I am thinking about Spain. Spain would be the most important challenge in my career, I cannot retire without going there.” added the BVB star.

Kagawa hasn't been linked with any LaLiga side right now and it will be interesting to see who is willing to make a move for him. A move to the top 3 sides – Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid – looks unlikely.

Griezmann staying shows Atletico growth says Koke

Atletico Madrid star, Koke believes that Antoine Griezmann rejecting Barcelona to stay at the Wandametropolitano shows the growth of the club. The Frenchman signed a new long-term contract at the club despite having a lucrative offer from the Catalan side in the summer.

Speaking to ESPN, Koke said, “The message (for the fans) that a player like Antoine Griezmann wants to stay here shows the growth of the club.”

“There have been many great players who were not able to stay here for several reasons; because the club could not pay as much as others or because the project was not the same as it is now. Antoine decided to stay because there is a great project, because he is well paid and developing both as a football and as a person at Atletico Madrid.” added the Spaniard.

AS Roma v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Group G

Madrid want Brahim Diaz in January

Real Madrid are set to go all out to sign Brahim Diaz in January according to Cadena SER. The Manchester City starlet's contract at Etihad expires in the summer and he has not put pen to paper just yet.

The Spanish giants want to take him to Bernabeu in January and send him out on loan to another La Liga club as per the report. They want to monitor him for 6 months and in the pre-season before making a decision on where he will be playing next season.

No contract extension for Luka Modric

Sport Mediaset have revealed that Real Madrid are not going to extend the contract of Luka Modric. The Croatian's current contract expires in 2020 and Los Blancos are not willing to keep him at the club any longer than that.

The Spanish giants rejected an offer from Inter Milan in the summer for the midfielder as they wanted to keep him at the club. However, his form his dipped drastically and they are planning to sign a replacement soon.

Romelu Lukaku offered to Real Madrid

Romelu Lukaku is fed up with Jose Mourinho and is looking to leave Manchester United according to Don Balon. The Spanish publication claims that the Belgian has offered himself to Real Madrid via his agent.

With Benzema and Gareth Bale failing in front of goal, Lukaku hopes that Madrid will sign him as their next striker. The 13-time Champions League winners are on the hunt for a striker and have reportedly set sights on Mauro Icadri, Harry Kane, and several other targets.

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Vidal backs Dembele

With rumours of Ousmane Dembele reportedly being unhappy at Barcelona, Arturo Vidal has backed him and said all he needs is love. The Frenchman is seeking more opportunities in the first team but the Catalan side want him to sort out his behaviour first.

“Ousmane needs love. He's a very important player for us, he's scored some big goals and he's going to be important for some time to come,” said Vidal.

Barcelona hold meeting with De Ligt

Barcelona sent Eric Abidal to hold a meeting with De Ligt according to reports in Catalunya Radio. They report that the director went to the Netherlands to convince the defender and sign him up.

The 19-year-old is highly rated and is a target for several clubs. He has already made 84 appearances for the Dutch club and has won 13 caps with the National side.

Ajax slap €140M price tag on star duo

Ajax duo, Frenkie De Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, are being scouted by several European giants at the moment and the Dutch club are aware of it. They have made peace with the fact that they won't be able to keep the duo at the club but are not ready to let them go away for free.

Mundo Deportivo claim that the Dutch side have slapped a €140 million price tag on the duo – €75 million for De Jong and €65 million for De Ligt. Both are targets for top targets Barcelona and Manchester City.