Real Madrid name Ronaldo's replacement, Barcelona set to sign World Cup star and other La Liga News: 2nd August, 2018

Prathik R FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 23.85K // 02 Aug 2018, 19:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager

Hello and welcome to another La Liga roundup. As always, Real Madrid and Barcelona made headlines for several reasons the past 24 hours while clubs like Atletico Madrid and Sevilla went about their business without much of a fuss.

With just under a month left for the window to slam firmly shut, it is time for the big clubs to loosen the purse strings and get some deals done. On that note, here is a look at all that happened in the world of La Liga in the past day:

Real Betis and Newcastle to battle for Lyon striker

Newcastle United are leading the race to sign young Lyon striker Myziane Maolida. According to reports, the Magpies have opened talks with the 19-year-old, but Betis remain interested and are willing to shell out €8m for his services. The Premier League transfer window shuts next week and as a result, Newcastle are under pressure to conduct their business quickly.

Sevilla swoop for Barcelona striker

Sevilla have made an improved bid for Barcelona striker Munir El Haddadi according to Sport and the Catalans are considering the offer, despite earlier stating that Haddadi would remain at the club. Munir impressed during loan spells at Alaves and Valencia, forcing himself to be considered in Valverde's plans for the season, but it now looks like he could be offloaded along with Aleix Vidal who is also a part of the deal.

Atletico Madrid keen on Michy Batshuayi

Atletico Madrid have set their sights on Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi and are considering a loan move for the attacker, according to Marca. Atletico remain interested in Olivier Giroud as well, but Batshuayi is said to be their primary target after failing to lure Nikola Kalinic to the club.

1 / 3 NEXT