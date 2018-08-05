Real Madrid keen on signing Barca starlet, £100M Premier League star's agent pushing for Barcelona move and other La Liga news: 5th August, 2018

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga

Hello and welcome to yet another roundup of all the news involving clubs in La Liga. Barcelona and Real Madrid made headlines the past 24 hours but for completely different reasons. The Catalans are making giant strides in the market, looking to complete moves for top targets as they aim to maintain their stranglehold on the league trophy.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have been relatively quiet this summer with a number of their players being linked with a move away from the club. Sevilla and Atletico, as usual, have flown under the radar.

On that note, here is a recap of all the rumours and news involving La Liga clubs:

Sevilla complete move for Aleix Vidal

Sevilla have re-signed Barcelona defender Aleix Vidal for £9.35m. The full-back was used mainly in a bit-part role at Barca and was seeking a move away from the club after making just 49 appearances. Despite not being a major part of the side, Vidal did enjoy quite some success in terms of trophies, winning two La Liga titles, Spanish Super Cup, three Copa del Rey crowns and the European Super Cup amongst others.

Miquel completes Getafe switch

Getafe have confirmed the signing of left-back Ignasi Miquel from Malaga. Miquel featured 20 times for Malaga since joining the club from CD Lugo in December last year.

Bournemouth close to club-record signing

According to Sky Sports, Bournemouth are close to completing a move for Levante midfielder Jefferson Lerma. They will have to part with £25m, making Lerma their record signing. The 23-year-old will fly out to England to complete a medical and agree personal terms with the club. If this does indeed go through, it will be quite a coup for the Premier League side.

