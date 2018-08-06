Barcelona's bid to be hijacked by Real Madrid, Modric's 'secret agreement' and other La Liga news: 6th August 2018

Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager

With under a month left for the transfer window to slam shut, clubs are in a tizzy as they attempt to get deals for top targets over the line. Real Madrid and Barcelona have both stumbled in the pursuit of their main targets but they are set to battle it out in the coming days for a player who starred in the World Cup and things could get pretty ugly.

Meanwhile, the likes of Atletico Madrid and Sevilla have quietly gone about signing top-quality players and have assembled squads capable of pulling off quite an upset or two.

On that note, here is a look at all the news and rumours involving La Liga the past 24 hours:

Tottenham interested in Celta Vigo midfielder

Tottenham have been quite lethargic in the transfer window season, failing to bring in a single high-profile signing. However, that looks set to change as they have set their sights on Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka. Lobotka has a £31m release clause in his contract which Spurs are willing to activate. Lobotka, who featured in all of Celta's games last season, will be the perfect replacement for Mousa Dembele, who is rumoured to be close to an exit.

Atletico Madrid stars return to training

World Cup stars Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez have finally returned to training at Atletico after a successful campaign in Russia. Griezmann starred for France, scoring in the final, but his Atletico future was under a cloud until he signed a contract extension to ease the fears of the fans.

Malaga close in on West Ham midfielder

Reports in Spanish outlet AS suggest that Malaga are close to completing a loan move for West Ham attacking midfielder Sead Haksabanovic. Haksabanovic did not feature for the Hammers often last season and is not a part of manager Manuel Pellegrini's plans going forward. He has reportedly arrived in Spain for a medical ahead of his move.

