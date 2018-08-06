Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Barcelona's bid to be hijacked by Real Madrid, Modric's 'secret agreement' and other La Liga news: 6th August 2018

Prathik R
ANALYST
Rumors
20.31K   //    06 Aug 2018, 19:30 IST

Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager
Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager

With under a month left for the transfer window to slam shut, clubs are in a tizzy as they attempt to get deals for top targets over the line. Real Madrid and Barcelona have both stumbled in the pursuit of their main targets but they are set to battle it out in the coming days for a player who starred in the World Cup and things could get pretty ugly.

Meanwhile, the likes of Atletico Madrid and Sevilla have quietly gone about signing top-quality players and have assembled squads capable of pulling off quite an upset or two.

On that note, here is a look at all the news and rumours involving La Liga the past 24 hours:

Tottenham interested in Celta Vigo midfielder

Tottenham have been quite lethargic in the transfer window season, failing to bring in a single high-profile signing. However, that looks set to change as they have set their sights on Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka. Lobotka has a £31m release clause in his contract which Spurs are willing to activate. Lobotka, who featured in all of Celta's games last season, will be the perfect replacement for Mousa Dembele, who is rumoured to be close to an exit.

Atletico Madrid stars return to training

World Cup stars Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez have finally returned to training at Atletico after a successful campaign in Russia. Griezmann starred for France, scoring in the final, but his Atletico future was under a cloud until he signed a contract extension to ease the fears of the fans.


Malaga close in on West Ham midfielder

Reports in Spanish outlet AS suggest that Malaga are close to completing a loan move for West Ham attacking midfielder Sead Haksabanovic. Haksabanovic did not feature for the Hammers often last season and is not a part of manager Manuel Pellegrini's plans going forward. He has reportedly arrived in Spain for a medical ahead of his move.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Luka Modric Paul Pogba Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Prathik R
ANALYST
RCB, Manchester United, Roger Federer, Kimi Raikkonen
Manchester United superstar holds talks with Barcelona,...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid keen on signing Barca starlet, £100M Premier...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid star asked to leave by Lopetegui, Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona ready to sell superstar for €100m, Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid name Ronaldo's replacement, Barcelona set to...
RELATED STORY
La Liga News | Bundesliga coach turns down Real Madrid,...
RELATED STORY
World Class striker dreams of Real Madrid move, Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid close to signing world-class winger,...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona eye former Real Madrid player, Barca star to...
RELATED STORY
4 big players who could leave La Liga this summer
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
18 Aug CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
18 Aug VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us