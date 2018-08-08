Real Madrid star agrees to join La Liga rivals, Neymar wants Barca star at PSG and more La Liga News: 7th August 2018

Sevilla eye Andre Silva

Sevilla are plotting a move for Andre Silva according to Mucho Deporte. The 22-year-old striker joined Milan last summer from FC Porto for €38m but has failed to impress.

He scored just ten goals and provided two assists in 40 appearances last season and Milan are reportedly looking to offload him. Another reliable source, ABC de Sevilla report that the striker is highly thought of by Sevilla’s Director of Football, Joaquin Caparros and that he is available for around €20m.

Kepa Arrizabalaga to join Chelsea

Chelsea have reportedly activated Kepa Arrizabalaga's release clause according to several sources from Spain. The Spanish goalkeeper has a €80 million release clause and the Blues have triggered it.

Thibaut Courtois is expected to leave Chelsea this summer after going AWOL. The Belgian was scheduled to return to training yesterday but failed to do so. Real Madrid are keen on signing him and have reportedly tabled a £35 million bid for him.

Santi Cazorla signs contract with Villarreal

Former Arsenal star, Santi Cazorla, has signed a one year deal at Villarreal with an option for another year. Upon signing, Cazorla said, “I feel like a footballer again, it’s really special,” Cazorla told Villarreal club media, after the outing.

“It has been a really promising few months and the help from everyone during that time will remain with me for the rest of my life, and many have given me the strength to carry through. Coming on in a match was almost unthinkable 20 months ago and now I just want to find the rhythm to play football regularly as it is what I love.” he added.

N'Diaye to join Malaga

Villarreal's Alfred N’Diaye arrived in Malaga today ahead of completing his move to the relegated club. The Senegalese international who joined the Spanish side from Real Betis for €8 million in 2016 made only 13 appearances. He was then loaned to Hull City in January.

