Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Real Madrid star agrees to join La Liga rivals, Neymar wants Barca star at PSG and more La Liga News: 7th August 2018

Apurva
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
24.18K   //    08 Aug 2018, 00:13 IST

LaLiga Hosts Roofop Viewing Party Of El Clasico - Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona
LaLiga Hosts Rooftop Viewing Party Of El Clasico - Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona

Sevilla eye Andre Silva

Sevilla are plotting a move for Andre Silva according to Mucho Deporte. The 22-year-old striker joined Milan last summer from FC Porto for €38m but has failed to impress.

He scored just ten goals and provided two assists in 40 appearances last season and Milan are reportedly looking to offload him. Another reliable source, ABC de Sevilla report that the striker is highly thought of by Sevilla’s Director of Football, Joaquin Caparros and that he is available for around €20m.

Kepa Arrizabalaga to join Chelsea

Chelsea have reportedly activated Kepa Arrizabalaga's release clause according to several sources from Spain. The Spanish goalkeeper has a €80 million release clause and the Blues have triggered it.

Thibaut Courtois is expected to leave Chelsea this summer after going AWOL. The Belgian was scheduled to return to training yesterday but failed to do so. Real Madrid are keen on signing him and have reportedly tabled a £35 million bid for him.

Santi Cazorla signs contract with Villarreal

Former Arsenal star, Santi Cazorla, has signed a one year deal at Villarreal with an option for another year. Upon signing, Cazorla said, “I feel like a footballer again, it’s really special,” Cazorla told Villarreal club media, after the outing.

“It has been a really promising few months and the help from everyone during that time will remain with me for the rest of my life, and many have given me the strength to carry through. Coming on in a match was almost unthinkable 20 months ago and now I just want to find the rhythm to play football regularly as it is what I love.” he added.

N'Diaye to join Malaga

Villarreal's Alfred N’Diaye arrived in Malaga today ahead of completing his move to the relegated club. The Senegalese international who joined the Spanish side from Real Betis for €8 million in 2016 made only 13 appearances. He was then loaned to Hull City in January.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Ivan Rakitic Paul Pogba Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Apurva
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Real Madrid keen on signing Barca starlet, £100M Premier...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid star asked to leave by Lopetegui, Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid name Ronaldo's replacement, Barcelona set to...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona eye former Real Madrid player, Barca star to...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona's bid to be hijacked by Real Madrid, Modric's...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid close to signing world-class winger,...
RELATED STORY
La Liga transfer news: Chelsea to beat Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United superstar holds talks with Barcelona,...
RELATED STORY
La Liga News | Bundesliga coach turns down Real Madrid,...
RELATED STORY
5 Players that will Establish Themselves in La Liga this...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
18 Aug CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
18 Aug VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us