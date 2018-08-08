Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Real Madrid keen on signing former Barcelona star, Barca full-back on Man Utd radar and more La Liga News: 8th August 2018

10.68K   //    08 Aug 2018, 20:42 IST

Hello and welcome to today's La Liga roundup. With less than a month until the close of the transfer window, the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona are closing in on top targets. Without further ado, let's dive into the roundup:

Chelsea complete signing of Athletic Bilbao keeper

Atheltic Bilbao have confirmed that Chelsea have triggered keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's release clause estimated to be £71m. Kepa is on his way to London to complete his medical which means Thibaut Courtois is closing in on a move away from Chelsea. “I saw him one year ago [when I was] at Naples, and my first impression was he was a very good goalkeeper,” Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri announced. “Very young, but very, very good.”

AC Milan striker to return to Spain

Carlos Bacca is set to return to Spain and is close to completing a move to an unnamed Spanish side. According to reports, multiple Spanish clubs are interested in signing Bacca who spent a season on loan at Villarreal. Trabzonspor were also keen on a move for Bacca but he reportedly turned down a €5m per year deal.

Jordi Cruyff heads to Chinese Super League

The son of Barcelona legend Johan Cruyff has signed on as manager of Chinese side Chongqing Lifan. Jordi was linked with a Barcelona job as well but ruled it out. “I have ruled out the possibility of moving to Barcelona,” Cruyff told an interview with Marca back in May.

“It is not the right fit for me at the moment, but last year I turned down the opportunity to join to instead coach Maccabi. Of course, this approach was greatly appreciated and there is the issue of my father’s legacy, but for personal and professional reasons I cannot commit."

Real Valladolid complete Verde signing

According to reports, Roma striker Verde is on the verge of completing a move to Real Valladolid. Verde will join on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy for €2m.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Luka Modric Paul Pogba Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
