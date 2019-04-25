La Liga News: Barcelona don't need to win against Levante to secure league title

Lionel Messi is all set to secure the La Liga trophy this weekend

What's the story?

FC Barcelona have all but guaranteed this year's La Liga title with a 2-0 win over their closest rivals Atletico Madrid, earlier this month. They can mathematically secure the top spot with a positive result in this weekend's fixture against Levante at the Nou Camp.

While a win will guarantee their 7th La Liga crown in the last 10 years, given the right circumstances, a draw and even a loss can also see the Blaugrana still crowned the champions of Spain.

In case you didn't know...

FC Barcelona have been in rampaging form off late in the business end of the European football season, steamrolling Manchester United 4-0 to reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

With a 9-point lead at the top of La Liga with only four more games to go and have already booked their place in the Copa del Rey finals, Barcelona are on course to complete a historic treble. Barcelona are already the only major European league side to have won two trebles and a third treble would further solidify their reputation as one of the greatest club sides to have ever played the beautiful game.

The heart of the matter

Going into this weekend's La Liga fixtures, Barcelona have a 9 point lead over their closest rivals, Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. The Blaugrana play at home against 14th placed side Levante while Atletico play 17th placed Real Valladolid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Mathematically speaking, the three permutations under which Barcelona can be crowned victors are:

1. If Atletico lose to Real Valladolid, the Blaugrana would be declared La Liga champions before kickoff in their match against Levante.

2. If Atletico draw against Valladolid, Messi and company would just need to a draw to win what would be Barcelona's 24th La Liga trophy

3. If Atleti win against Valladolid, Barca would have to defeat Levante to claim the title

What's next?

With a tough Champions League double-header against Liverpool coming up, manager Ernesto Valverde would be keen to wrap up the La Liga title this weekend itself.