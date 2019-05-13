La Liga News: Barcelona enroute to finish the league with biggest point difference against Real Madrid

FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - La Liga

What's the story?

Barcelona are on the verge of finishing the season with biggest ever gap between themselves and Real Madrid. The Catalan giants are currently 18 points ahead of the Los Blancos and are well on course to finish the campaign with another record in their kitty.

In case you didn't know….

Barcelona registered a routine 2-0 win over Getafe on Sunday at Camp Nou after their debacle against Liverpool in the Champions League. Messi and co. looked pale as the wounds from the defeat against the Reds were still deep. Barcelona have already secured their eight La Liga crown in the last 11 years and broke several records in the process.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will surely not want to remember a single moment of this campaign. Their season hit a new low after their recent defeat against Real Sociedad at Anoeta. Zidane’s men looked tired and dejected throughout the course of the 90 minutes. This was club’s third defeat in Zidane’s second spell as manager.

To put things into more perspective, here is how bad Madrid have performed this season. This was the first time since 2003-04 season, Real Sociedad has secured the double over the whites. Los Blancos have also dumped out of the Champions League from the round of sixteen in the hands of Ajax and in Copa del Rey, they suffered a humiliating 4-1 aggregate defeat in the semis against Barcelona.

The heart of the matter

Following their win against Getafe in the weekend, Barcelona have now earned 86 points with a match to go in La Liga. While their archrivals Real Madrid have got 68 points in their kitty after playing same number of matches.

Barcelona can finish the season with highest ever gap between themselves and Real Madrid with 21 points difference, if they manage to win the final game of the La Liga campaign against Eibar and simultaneously Real Madrid suffers another defeat in the hands of Real Betis on the final matchday.

The previous biggest gap was 17 points which the Catalan giants set in both 1985 and 2018 season.

What's Next?

Barcelona, who are next up against Eibar in La Liga this weekend, will host Valencia in the final of Copa del Rey on 25th of May.