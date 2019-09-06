La Liga News: Javier Tebas admits he wants Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho back in Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho

What's the story?

La Liga president Javier Tebas remains a big admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho and has admitted that he would like to see the former Real Madrid duo back in Spain.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo's on-field battle with Lionel Messi, together with Real Madrid's historic rivalry with Barcelona, made for exciting viewing across the globe for nearly a decade.

The Portuguese talisman has, however, ended his nine-year stint with the club and left the Santiago Bernabeu in pursuit of a new challenge with Serie A giants Juventus, thereby putting an end to his Spanish rivalry with Messi.

The 34-year-old forward left Los Blancos as a legend, having won four Champions League titles and two La Liga trophies with the club. He boasts of being the Madrid outfit's all-time top scorer with 451 goals in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Mourinho departed from his managerial position at Real Madrid back in 2013 after three years at the club. He has since managed Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester United, and was linked with a return to the Santiago Bernabeu after he was sacked by the Old Trafford outfit in December last year.

The heart of the matter

Tebas has now admitted that he'd like Ronaldo and Mourinho to come back to Spain, adding that the door would always be open for the pair to return.

Speaking to Canal 11 via Fox Sports Asia, he said,

"I would like to have Cristiano Ronaldo back and for Jose Mourinho to be coaching a Spanish team. He's a great coach and a great name to promote our league.

"I thought that his [Ronaldo] departure would affect us more to be honest. However, I prefer the Spanish league with Ronaldo in it than without.

"The Premier League for many years had no Ballon d'Or winners, but was still the best league in the world. That's a great job on many levels."

What's next?

Mourinho is yet to make his managerial return, while Ronaldo is currently on international duty with Portugal, who are set to face Serbia in a European Championship qualifier on Saturday.