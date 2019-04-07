LaLiga News: Referee's match report reveals what Diego Costa shouted at him before being sent off

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

What's the story?

In a LaLiga match between the title contenders, Atletico Madrid and defending champions, FC Barcelona, which saw the Catalans taking away the three points - courtesy two late goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi; Atletico Madrid's star forward, Diego Costa, was sent off during the first half of the game for foul-mouthed outburst involving the match official.

The 30-year-old was then escorted off the pitch by his compatriot, Gerard Pique.

In case you didn't know...

Diego Simeone's side travelled to the Camp Nou in a bid to reduce the eight-point gap between them and the leaders, FC Barcelona. The Argentine tactician lined up two strikers, Diego Costa and Antoine Griezmann, upfront in a four-four-two system.

Following a steady start to the game, the visitors were dealt a huge blow in the 28th minute of the first half as Diego Costa received a direct red card for being involved in a foul-mouthed outburst with the match official, Jesus Gill.

After being escorted off the pitch by his Spanish teammate, Gerard Pique, the former Chelsea forward watched the entire match from the stands as late goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi sealed a 2-0 win for the Blaugrana.

According to the referee's match report, the striker was sent off for shouting a foul-mouthed Spanish insult to the referee.

The heart of the matter

Frustrated by the red card shown to Diego Costa, Atletico Madrid boss, Diego Simeone said,

"In the last 11 games here [at Camp Nou] we have received seven red cards," Simeone told reporters. "We must be doing something wrong."

"I asked the referee and he told me something that Costa says he didn't say. If he said it [what the referee claims], he is deservedly sent off.

"But other players have said things and he doesn't send them off. We see it and they do not send them off.

"But that does not justify Costa's actions. If the referee interprets that there was insult, he's deservedly sent off, but it's not always the same [outcome for every player]."

What's next?

Following the loss at the Camp Nou, Diego Simeone's men now occupy the second spot in the LaLiga table - 11 points adrift of the leaders, FC Barcelona.

The Los Colchoneros will host Celta Vigo at the Wanda Metropolitano, next in LaLiga.

