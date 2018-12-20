×
Real Madrid agree £72.3 million deal with Chelsea, Barcelona to complete first January signing this week, and more La Liga news – 20th December 2018

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
3.76K   //    20 Dec 2018, 19:10 IST

All the latest La Liga news in one place!

Gareth Bale responds to critics

Gareth Bale scored a hat-trick in the Club World Cup semi-final last night to help Real Madrid make it to the finals. The Welshman was then talking to the media and was asked what he thought of the critics making a meal out of his failure to score in a lot of matches this season.

He first spoke about his performance and said, “I’m happy but the most important thing today was to get the victory and get to the final. My leg was hurting a little bit but I wanted to be there and help the team. It’s an important win. We knew it was going to be a hard game in which we had to be professional.”

He then spoke about the fans and media talking about him replacing Cristiano Ronaldo in the team. Bale said: "No. I just try to play football. I will always try to give my best for the team. I don't have to do anything else. I don’t have to respond to anybody.”

Talking about his position switching from right to left under Solari, Bale added: "I have played a lot of my career on the left, on the right, up front. I am comfortable wherever the manager puts me, and I’ll give 100 per cent for the team."

After the hat-trick, the former Tottenham star now has 10 goals this season but the fans are expecting a lot more from him. With Ronaldo gone and Benzema still not firing in front of the goal, Los Blancos faithful want Bale to step up.

Reports suggest that Madrid are also looking for a long-term replacement for Bale. Last night, reports suggested that it was Jadon Sacho who was on top of the list with Madrid readying a £70 million for him!

Barcelona news and more on the next page!

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
