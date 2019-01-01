×
Messi tells Barcelona not to sign €65M star, Real Madrid star hints at leaving in January and more La Liga news – 1st January 2019

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
01 Jan 2019, 20:08 IST

FC Barcelona v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga
FC Barcelona v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

All the latest La Liga news in one place!

Eder confident of Messi playing in Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Serie A shocked a lot of people and then his challenge to Messi to play in Italy got everyone talking about the two a lot more than usual. While some argue that the former Real Madrid is the true GOAT for proving himself in different leagues, others say that loyalty shown by the Barcelona legend is equally important.

Messi, however, politely stepped aside from the challenge thrown at him by Ronaldo and said that he is happy at Camp Nou. Adding that he is at the best club in the world and doesn't see the need for him to move, Messi made it clear that there was nothing that could force him t leave the Catalan side.

However, former Inter Milan player, Eder believes that the Nerazzurri can sign him if they want to. Speaking with Gazzetta dello Sport (via AS), the Italian-Brazilian player pointed that the tax situation in Spain could force players to move, just like it played a huge part in the decision by Cristiano.

"I have seen Suning's sense of empire from within. They have everything needed to lift Inter to the heights of that empire. Inter Milan are now seen as a family for Suning, and family means everything to them. When they bought Inter, they claimed certain things, and now they are doing exactly what they said they would,” he said.

"They spoke about growth, not promising a Serie A title, the Champions League or Messi right away. Suning can make any Inter dream come true, and that includes signing Messi if they wanted to," added the former forward.

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
