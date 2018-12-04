Barcelona 'in talks' to sign Chelsea star in January, Real Madrid star wants to join Manchester City and more La Liga news – 4th December 2018

Ernesto Valverde

All the latest La Liga news in one place!

Diego Costa out for 2 months

Atletico Madrid's season did not get off to a great start and now they have been dealt with another huge blow. The Europa League winners will be without Diego Costa for two months after he suffered a foot injury.

The Brazil-born striker is now set to under a surgery on his foot and that will keep him out for some time. The 30-year-old has scored just 4 league goals in 2018 and was on a 9-month goal drought. His goal against Barcelona helped his end the drought but that was his final goal of the year.

Reports suggest that Costa will now be back in February start. In his absence, new signing Nikola Klainic and youngster, Broja Garces are said to be in the running to get a few more minutes under their belt.

Athletic Club sack Eduardo Berizzo

Athletic Bilbao have confirmed the sacking of Eduardo Berizzo. The manager has not been able to deliver the results and the club was struggling with just a single win under him 14 LaLiga games.

Berizzo was handed a one-year deal by the Basque club in May while he was replacing Jose Angel Ziganda. However, the Argentinian coach's failure to win games has seen him getting the sack halfway into his contract.

Athletic's only win this season came on the opening day against Leganes. They have drawn 8 and left 5 since then and sit third from bottom – three points adrift of safety. Their 3-0 loss to Levante last night was the final nail in the coffin for the manager and he was sacked earlier today.

Athletic Bilbao hold the unique record of never having been relegated from LaLiga, along with Real Madrid and Barcelona. That record was currently in danger and the club moved swiftly to change the manager.

The Basque club have appointed Gaizka Garitano, their reserve team coach, as the club's next manager.

