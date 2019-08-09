La Liga: Real Madrid's ideal line-up for 2019/20

Collin D'Silva FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.53K // 09 Aug 2019, 11:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid's new forward may be a good source for goals alongside Benzema

After 9 seasons of glory with Cristiano Ronaldo in the side, Real Madrid had let go of their star forward. Ominously, the coach who has led them to 3 consecutive Champions League titles also stepped down last summer.

With a new coach in place and no major additions to the starting XI, despite a significant departure, Real Madrid would go into a season to begin a managerial switcheroo till they ended where they began, and a fervent will to mend the damage that last season's inactivity had inflicted.

This summer, Real's imports include Eden Hazard, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Luka Jovic, Rodrygo Goes, and Takefusa Kubo. Two relative unknowns, but four who would either step directly into the starting XI or be given regular game time even if they are to rotate with other players. The Spanish transfer window isn't shut yet, and Real have been linked with others including Tottenham's Christian Eriksen, Manchester United's Paul Pogba, Ajax's Donny van de Beek, and in dramatic fashion, to PSG's Neymar in a deal that would see Luka Modric go to Paris.

Regardless of who is brought in to the Santiago Bernabeu over the next few weeks, Zidane has experimented plenty with the system in pre-season. Largely experimenting with a 4-2-3-1 set-up that defends as a 4-4-2, with the arrival of Eder Militao in training, he put out a 3-4-3 against RB Salzburg. It might have been just another experiment, but from Real's point of view, it bore results in terms of a solid team performance.

Real Madrid may be due for a change in formation if pre-season is any indicator

This team that Zidane is in the process of rebuilding could use a dose of positivity just about now amid all the stifling negativity of last season and the poor showing of last season. If things don't work out, Zidane could always revert to the tried and tested 4-3-3, but the move to freshen up this team may just work.

Goalkeeper

Real Madrid will stick with the giant Courtois in goal

Keylor Navas has served Real Madrid faithfully, and well, in the last few years, so his displacement by the arrival of Thibaut Courtois may seem harsh. It is, however, the need of the future for the Spanish giants. Had they done the same in some other positions, taking steps to find successors for the likes of Marcelo and Modric earlier rather than waiting for cracks to emerge, they may not have found themselves in the middle of a "crisis".

Courtois is set to continue as the first-choice keeper with Navas as the backup in goal. The Costa Rican will also likely resume his duties as a starter in most of Real's Copa del Rey fixtures. The 20-year-old Andriy Lunin may also get a few minutes this season having had a sensational U20 World Cup winning campaign with Ukraine this summer

1 / 4 NEXT