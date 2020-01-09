Gareth Bale to stay with Los Blancos, Kylian Mbappe addresses contract talks and more: Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup, 9th January 2020

Zinedine Zidane

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Real Madrid transfer news roundup.

Zinedine Zidane's team have qualified for the final of Supercopa de Espana and they will face either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Reinier is the latest addition to the club and he will sign his deal this month once he turns 18.

Besides Reinier, here are the other transfer rumours surrounding the club.

Gareth Bale's agent rules out January exit

Gareth Bale is staying put!

The Welsh international's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has told ESPN that Gareth Bale will not be leaving Real Madrid this month. He added that the forward is also very unlikely to leave the La Liga team in the summer.

There had been rumours that Inter Miami and LA Galaxy are interested in signing the 30-year-old. However, his agent has now rebutted all the rumours and put an end to the transfer speculation.

Bale has made only 12 La Liga appearances this season. During this period, he has scored two goals and provided two assists.

Kylian Mbappe refuses to provide any updates on his contract renewal talks with Paris Saint-Germain

Mbappe hesitated to provide any updates on his future

After beating St Etienne 6-1 in Coupe de la Ligue, Kylian Mbappe was asked about his contract talks with Paris Saint-Germain. However, the French international refused to give any clear indication on whether he will stay on with the Ligue 1 champions.

In the interview, Mbappe commented,

"This is not the time to talk about that, this is the time to focus on football and my only concern is to concentrate on the current season"

"I simply want to focus on football and concentrate on the season in hand. The club are in a stable situation and it's not the time to concentrate on those matters".

The 21-year-old's contract expires in the summer of 2022 but he has constantly been linked with a move to Real Madrid. Unwilling to give any hints over his future, there is a possibility Los Blancos might make a move for him this summer.

Lille keen to sell Real Madrid target Boubakary Soumare as soon as possible

Soumare is also targeted by Premier League clubs

Real Madrid will have to battle with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United to sign Boubakary Soumare. The 20-year-old midfielder attracted a €40 million bid from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer. This time around, Lille are interested in selling their player for at least €50 million.

According to RMC Sport (via GFFN), Soumare is hoping to stay at the Ligue 1 club until the end of the season. However, the club are willing to let him go and they hope to close the deal soon as the final decision will affect other transfers.

Tottenham eager to find a buyer for Christian Eriksen this month

Christian Eriksen's time at Tottenham might soon be coming to an end

According to a report from Evening Standard, Tottenham's chairman Daniel Levy wants to find a buyer for Christian Eriksen quickly. At the moment, Manchester United and Inter Milan have been linked to the player but the soon-to-be free agent has yet to confirm any deals.

Eriksen has delayed extending his Tottenham contract and is now available to hold contract talks with other clubs. Previously, Santiago Bernabeu Stadium had been tipped to be Eriksen's destination if he leaves the Lilywhites. However, Los Blancos have not made a move to secure his signature until today.

