La Liga: Reviewing Real Madrid's summer transfer activity

Nnanna Mba FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 5 // 06 Aug 2019, 19:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid have needed serious transfer window activity this summer.

The 2018-2019 season started in a manner that Madridistas would not forget so easily: Cristiano Ronaldo made the switch to Juventus. Many pundits talked about the problems the Spanish giants would have without Ronaldo, and while the club was willing to believe in the rest of the squad, missing out on 40+ goals per season was going to hurt them badly.

The club's inability to protect its' assets, combined with certain incompetence when it came to filling the void left by arguably the best payer in the world, Madrid fans were left rather angry.

Florentino Perez, perhaps in a bid to win back the fans' approval while putting the club into better hands, hired a record three managers within a single season. Julen Lopetegui had left the Santiago Bernabeu before November, Santiago Solari was kicked out by March. Zinedine Zidane is currently at the helm of managerial affairs, but even he has not been able to bring the club back to winning ways.

Madrid ended up at third place in the La Liga, got knocked out of the Copa del Rey as semi-finalists, were out of the UEFA Champions League by the round of 16, and were unable to win the UEFA Super Cup at the start of the season. The only notable trophy Madrid added to their cabinets in a possible five was just one - the FIFA Club World Cup.

Florentino Perez handed Zinedine Zidane a huge transfer war-chest to sign galacticos and take Madrid's European crown back, and Zidane has been very busy doing so.

Without further ado, let's look at the squad overhaul Zidane has wrought in these last two months.

#4 Goalkeepers

Real Madrid have introduced Luca Zidane to the first team.

The only major arrival to Madrid's first team between the sticks is Luca Zidane. While he has played for Real Madrid Castilla in the past, the 21-year-old is ready to build on his game. Due to Thibaut Courtois' and Keylor Navas' stances as Madrid's go-to goalkeepers, Zidane has gone on loan to second-tier La Liga club Racing. It is certain that his father, and the first team coaches, will keep an eye on the youngster's performances.

20-year-old Andrii Lunin will also likely go on loan this coming season. He spent the last season on loan at CD Leganes, but there isn't much he can do now to usurp Courtois' position. Another loan spell is around the corner for the youngster.

1 / 4 NEXT